How negative campaigning works (국문)

Even in the United States, the so-called advanced country of politics, negative campaigning is rampant during presidential elections. It is often justified as a means to vet policy. The 1988 presidential election was perhaps the race in which negative campaigning was the most powerful. At the time, George W. H. Bush, the Republican nominee, was in a crisis due to the Iran–Contra affair, a political scandal that broke out at the end of the Reagan administration. At the time, Michael Dukakis, the Democratic nominee, was leading in the polls. The gap in the polls once reached 17 percentage-points, and the game seemed to be over.
Then, Lee Atwater emerged. The 37-year-old political consultant became the chief strategist of the Bush campaign and he quickly saved Bush from crisis by unleashing three major negative campaigns, one after another — living up to his nickname, “Babe Ruth of negative politics.” After the meticulously planned negative advertisements were aired, the image of Dukakis was rapidly destroyed. The infamous “Revolving Door” commercial, featuring a sex crime convict to convey recidivism, is still remembered as a classic example of negative politics. It was no simple lip service that strategists such as Dick Morris and Karl Rove called Atwater their political mentor.
Negative campaigning itself is not bad. The essence of politics, after all, is fighting. Media and scholars call an election a war. It is nonsense to urge candidates to only compete with their strengths when they are in a war. It is like asking boxers to show off their muscles without punching each other.
But the precondition is that the rules are respected and a referee will function properly. Only then, the voters can distinguish between reasonable vetting and malicious slander. When the minimum level of verification is skipped, we cannot prevent another Choi Soon-sil crisis. Guidelines must be clearly set and intentional manufacturing of fake news must be strongly punished. Internet users are checking in real time which campaign is producing fake news, and the National Election Commission can use this information.
No matter how strong negative campaigning is, the final 2 percent is filled by a candidate. You can only win when you do well. You cannot win an election alone with the voters who are voting for you just because they do not like your opponents, and this will never change. Even if the voters want to vote for you, you won’t be able to score a victory if you are not capable of accepting them.
If the candidates want a true victory, they must not remain captivated by the temptations of negative campaigning; it is time for them to do their best to win the absolute, best evaluation from the voters. It is their job to make voters think that they are capable enough to run this country.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 13, Page 34
*The author is a deputy editor of the JoongAng Sunday.
PARK SHIN-HONG
정치 선진국이라는 미국에서도 대선 때만 되면 네거티브가 기승을 부리곤 한다. 정책 검증이란 그럴싸한 명분도 늘 곁들여진다. 네거티브가 가장 위력을 발휘했던 선거는 단연 1988년 대선이었다. 당시 조지 H W 부시 공화당 후보는 레이건 행정부 말기에 터진 이란·콘트라 스캔들로 궁지에 몰려 있었다. 반면 마이클 듀커키스 민주당 후보는 매사추세츠 주지사 때의 업적과 인기를 발판 삼아 승승장구했다. 한때 지지도가 17%포인트까지 벌어지면서 이대로 게임이 끝나는가 싶었다.
이때 혜성처럼 등장한 이가 리 애트워터였다. 37세에 부시 캠프의 수석 전략가를 맡은 그는 ‘네거티브 선거전의 다스 베이더’ ‘닥터 네거티브’라는 별명답게 굵직한 네거티브 세 건을 잇따라 터트리며 일순간에 부시 후보를 수렁에서 건져냈다. 믿거나 말거나 식의 교묘한 네거티브 광고가 전파를 타면서 듀커키스의 이미지는 급격히 추락했다. 성폭행범을 등장시킨 ‘회전문 광고’는 지금도 네거티브의 교본으로 꼽힐 정도다. 딕 모리스와 칼 로브 등 이후의 책사들이 애트워터를 정치적 사부라 부른 건 단순한 립서비스가 아니었다.
네거티브 자체가 나쁜 것은 아니다. 어차피 정치는 싸우는 게 본질이다. 언론에서도 학계에서도 ‘선거전’이라고 표현하지 않나. 전쟁이라면서 무슨 경연대회처럼 자기 자랑만 하라는 건 난센스다. 권투에서 주먹 쓰지 말고 근육만 뽐내라는 꼴이다. 대신 민주주의 체제니까 말로 싸우라는 것뿐이다. 『코끼리는 생각하지 마』로 널리 알려진 조지 레이코프가 『폴리티컬 마인드』에서 “인간은 정치적 동물인 만큼 선거에서 이기려면 유권자의 이성보다 정서를 자극하라”고 조언한 것도 이와 무관치 않다.
다만 룰이 제대로 지켜지고 심판의 기능이 엄격히 작동돼야 한다는 전제가 깔린다. 그래야 합리적 검증과 악의적 비방을 분리할 수 있다. 최소한의 검증 절차마저 생략되면 제2의 최순실 사태를 막을 길이 없다. 가이드라인을 확고히 세우고 페이크 뉴스를 의도적으로 만들어낸 것으로 확인될 경우 강력하게 제재하면 된다. 요즘은 네티즌들도 어느 캠프가 내로남불(내가 하면 로맨스, 남이 하면 불륜) 행세를 하는지 실시간으로 체크하니 선관위가 이를 적절히 활용하는 것도 방법이다.
하지만 네거티브가 아무리 강력해도 마지막 2%는 결국 후보의 몫이다. 내가 잘해야 이기는 법이다. 누가 싫어서, 누구를 안 되게 하려고 투표장으로 향하는 사람만으로는 이길 수 없다는 게 불변의 진리다. 아무리 표를 주려 해도 그걸 받아낼 그릇이 되지 못하면 승리는 언감생심일 터다.
요즘 유행하는 ‘넌 is 뭔들(너라면 뭐든 좋아. 뭔들 안 좋겠니)’ 패러디처럼 진정 승리를 원한다면 ‘네거티브 is 뭔들’의 유혹에만 빠져 있지 말고 지금부터라도 ‘후보 is 뭔들’이란 평가를 받는 데 힘쓸 때다. 그래도 이 후보라면 충분히 나라를 믿고 맡길 수 있겠다 싶은 마음이 들게는 해줘야 하지 않겠나.
박신홍 중앙SUNDAY 차장