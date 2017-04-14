A self-inflicted injury (국문)
우병우 영장 또 기각...검찰의 수사 실패를 누가 믿겠는가
A request for an arrest warrant for Woo Byung-woo, the last senior presidential secretary for civil affairs for former President Park Geun-hye, has again been turned down. The same court had refused to approve his arrest, sought by an independent counsel, in February. The court turned down the renewed request, claiming that the reasons state prosecutors put forward are too weak to justify concerns that Woo is a flight risk.
It clearly shows that the state prosecution did not build a strong case against Woo. It does not make sense for a key suspect accused of aiding and abetting, instead of stopping, Choi Soon-sil in her exercise of influence over state affairs and wealth-building through her personal connection to the president to walk around as a free man while both Park and Choi have been arrested.
Woo is said to have been the most powerful presidential secretary in charge of overseeing law enforcement organizations, domineering over the prosecution investigations and even meddling in appointments. Few people would understand the rationale behind the judiciary softness towards Woo.
The court denial of an arrest warrant for Woo is hardly surprising, given the trajectory of the investigation. The early state prosecution probe into the Park and Choi scandal thoroughly favored Woo. From July to October, the Justice Ministry’s director general in charge of the prosecution called Woo every day.
The prosecutor general and head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office also talked with Woo about every critical development. The prosecutors delved into irregularities in Woo’s family business, but left the findings out of the investigation report.
The independent counsel was equally lenient. Although Woo was suspected to have been involved in key allegations, including the leak of classified documents written up by Chung Yoon-hoi, former chief of staff to Park and husband to Choi, the counsel probe circled more around former chief of staff Kim Ki-choon.
The prosecution cannot avoid being criticized for showing Woo preferential treatment. His physical detention is not a must. But the investigation must be thorough. The fact that Woo alone does not have an accomplice may be because the prosecution has been helping him. If the prosecution does not clean up its act, it may have to be forced to do so.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 13, Page 34
초기 수사는 우병우에 의한 수사
불구속기소하면 면죄부 주는 셈
특임검사 임명해 전면 재수사해야
우병우 전 청와대 민정수석에 대해 검찰 특별수사본부가 청구한 구속영장이 어제 또다시 기각된 책임은 전적으로 검찰에 있다. '법리 다툼의 여지가 있고 도주 우려에 대한 소명 부족'이라는 영장 기각 사유에서 보듯 법원조차 수사 미진을 확인한 꼴이기 때문이다. 그동안 국정 농단 사건으로 최순실이 구속되고 박근혜 대통령까지 파면·구속된 마당에 이런 참사를 막았어야 할 핵심 책임자가 거리를 활보하게 된 건 상식에 맞지 않는다. 더욱이 우 전 수석은 역대 민정수석 중 가장 강력한 권력을 휘두르며 검찰 수사에 외압을 행사하고 검찰 인사를 농단했다는 의혹을 받아 오지 않았는가. 국민의 인식과 법적 현실 간에 이렇게 간극이 큰 수사 결과를 누가 납득할지 의문이다.
이번 영장 기각은 검찰과 특검의 수사 행태나 궤적, 의지를 되짚어보면 충분히 예견됐던 일이라는 데 심각성이 있다. 지난해 8월 윤갑근 특별수사팀이 주도한 검찰의 초기 수사는 우병우에 의한, 우병우를 위한 수사였다고 해도 지나치지 않다. 지난해 7~10월 법무부 검찰국장은 거의 매일, 검찰총장과 서울중앙지검장은 중요한 국면마다 우 전 수석과 통화한 사실이 이를 잘 보여준다. 가족회사 '정강' 등의 비리 의혹을 파헤쳤지만 수사 결과 발표도 생략한 채 흐지부지 끝냈다.
특검도 마찬가지였다. 어찌 보면 김기춘 전 비서실장보다 우 전 수석의 혐의가 더 중한데도 별도 수사팀을 꾸리지 않았다. 우 전 수석은 '정윤회 문건' '이석수 전 특별감찰관 감찰 방해' '최경환 부정 청탁' 등의 사건에 개입한 의혹을 받았다. 이 중 정윤회 문건 수사는 본말이 뒤집힌 전형적인 왜곡 수사였다. 하지만 특검이 직권남용 등 11가지 혐의로 청구한 영장은 결국 기각됐다. 박영수 특별검사와 우 전 수석 간 친분 관계가 작용한 것 아니냐는 의구심이 증폭됐다. 박 특검이 "구속영장을 재청구하면 100% 발부될 것"이라고 호언했지만 예상은 빗나갔다. 이번 특수본은 대한체육회 감찰 지시 및 국회 청문회 때 위증 혐의를 새로 찾아냈다고 했으나 사안이 경미했다. 이처럼 우 전 수석에 대한 수사는 검찰의 '제 식구 감싸기' 의혹을 벗어나지 못했다.
우리는 우 전 수석을 반드시 구속해야 한다고 주장하는 게 아니다. 그의 검찰 사건 농단, 검찰에 현존하는 이른바 '우병우 사단'의 실체에 대한 진상 규명 없이 수박 겉핥기식으로 수사를 끝내서는 안 된다는 것이다.
검찰은 박 전 대통령을 이달 17일 이전에 기소하면서 우 전 수석을 불구속 기소하는 방안과 보강 수사를 거쳐 영장을 재청구하는 방안을 놓고 검토 중이라고 한다. 현 상황에서 우 전 수석 사건을 불구속 기소하는 건 면죄부를 주는 것과 마찬가지다. 서둘러 마무리 지을 이유도 없다. 검찰 수뇌부는 "최순실 국정 농단 사태에서 블랙리스트, 이대 입시 비리 등은 모두 공범이 있는데 왜 우 전 수석의 범죄만 공범이 없을까? 그건 바로 공범이 '검찰'이기 때문"이라는 비판에 귀를 기울여야 한다. 어느 조직이든 스스로 결단하지 못하면 결국 시대에 떠밀려 혁신 대상으로 전락하고 만다는 게 역사의 교훈이다. 특임검사를 임명해 전면 재수사하는 방안을 포함해 특단의 조치를 강구해야 할 때다.