Kim Jong-un’s moment (국문)

As signs of North Korea preparing for another nuclear test are increasingly clear, the tension on the Korean Peninsula is steadily rising. The North has often made military provocations around April 15, the anniversary of the birth of its founder Kim Il Sung. A U.S. satellite captured activities that appeared to be preparation for a nuclear test in Punggyeri, North Hamkyong. The U.S. sent a WC-135 reconnaissance aircraft specializing in radiation detection to their airbase in Okinawa. All these signs suggest the strong likelihood of a sixth nuclear test in the North.
But it is up to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to order the test. If he makes the wrong decision, he may pay a price he has never foreseen. U.S. President Donald Trump already ordered the USS Carl Vinson, a U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, to head toward the Korean Peninsula. The supercarrier is expected to arrive in the East Sea this weekend, along with a nuclear submarine. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Trump said the deployment of the Carl Vinson Strike Group was aimed at thwarting North Korea from making additional provocations.
China also appears to be taking a new path. A number of state mouthpieces are vehemently criticizing its ally’s nuclear test as if to reflect Chinese President Xi Jinping’s deepening concerns.
If the rift between Beijing and Pyongyang deepens, China may levy its harshest ever economic sanctions on North Korea, including cutting off oil supplies. In Wednesday’s editorial, the Global Times, China’s most belligerent state-run newspaper, wrote that if North Korea conducts a nuclear test again, China would support UN sanctions, including cutting off oil supplies.
Trump is trying to cajole China into putting more pressure on the North than ever before. In a telephone conversation with Xi, Trump offered him a carrot: if Beijing helps with the North Korean problem, Uncle Sam will not complain too much about the trade deficit. This is another reason for China to put unprecedented pressure on the North.
If North Korea conducts another nuclear test, it has crossed the point of no return. Once it is equipped with the ability to attack the U.S. mainland with ICBMs with miniaturized warheads, it has crossed a red line. When that happens, North Korea must prepare itself for a military attack from the U.S.
If not a missile attack, there are many ways to destroy the North Korean regime. If China stops oil going to the North, it will perish. Kim Jong-un must think again.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 14, Page 34
태양절 앞두고 6차 핵실험 조짐
중국이 원유 공급 중단할 수도
북한의 핵실험 징조가 농후해지면서 한반도 상황이 일촉즉발의 위기로 치닫고 있다. 내일 15일은 김일성 주석의 105번째 생일을 기념하는 태양절이다. 그간 북한은 이날을 전후해 군사적 도발을 감행한 적이 적지 않았다. 게다가 풍계리 핵실험장에서는 새로운 도발 준비를 마무리한 듯한 장면이 위성사진으로 포착됐다고 한다. 미군은 핵실험 여부를 탐지하는 특수정찰기 콘스턴트 피닉스(WC -135)를 일본 오키나와로 옮겨왔다. 정황상 북한이 곧 6차 핵실험을 실시할 가능성이 커 보이는 이유다.
준비가 다 됐더라도 마지막에 핵실험을 결심하고 명령하는 것은 김정은 자신일 것이다. 그가 국제사회의 경고를 무시하고 어리석은 짓을 저지를 경우 북한이 치러야 할 대가는 이전과는 완전히 차원이 다를 게 분명하다.
먼저 미국은 시리아 공습에 동원됐다 귀항하던 항공모함 칼빈슨호의 뱃머리를 한반도로 돌렸다. 칼빈슨호는 이번 주말쯤 동해에 도착한다고 한다. 그뿐만 아니라 필요하면 핵잠수함도 추가로 보내겠다고 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령이 공언했다. 여차하면 언제든 공격할 수 있다는 무역시위가 아닐 수 없다. 트럼프 대통령은 월스트리트저널(WSJ)과의 인터뷰에서 칼빈슨호 배치에 대해 "북한의 추가 행동을 막기 위한 것"이라고 설명했다.
마지막까지 북한을 후원해 온 중국의 공기도 확 달라졌다. 중국 정부의 나팔수인 국영 언론들은 대놓고 북한의 핵실험을 비난하고 있다. 더는 북한의 위험한 불장난을 방치해선 안 된다는 시진핑 정권의 인식이 반영된 것이다.
이런 분위기라면 북한이 무력 선제공격을 피할 수 있을지 몰라도 중국으로부터 원유공급 중단과 같은 혹독한 경제적 제재를 당할 수밖에 없다. 실제로 중국 정부의 입장을 대변해 온 환구시보가 사설을 통해 "북한이 핵실험을 하면 중국 사회는 대북 원유 공급 중단 등을 포함한 유엔 제재에 찬성할 것"이라고 주장한 것도 그 때문이다.
최근 트럼프 대통령이 중국의 북한 압박을 유도하기 위한 전례 없는 회유정책까지 펴는 것도 눈여겨봐야 한다. 그는 지난 12일 이뤄진 시진핑(習近平) 국가주석과의 통화에서 "북한 문제에 협조하면 중국을 환율조작국으로 지정하지 않겠다"는 당근을 제시했다고 밝혔다. 중국으로서는 북한을 강력하게 압박할 또다른 중요한 이유가 생긴 셈이다.
이런 상황에서 북한이 핵실험을 감행한다면 이는 돌아올 수 없는 강을 건너는 위험천만하고 어리석은 일이다. 북한이 핵무기 소형화 및 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 개발 성공을 통해 미 본토를 핵으로 공격할 능력을 갖추는 것은 오래 전부터 미국이 설정한 ‘레드 라인’을 넘는 것이다. 이럴 경우 북한은 미국의 군사적 공격을 각오해야 한다.
비록 미사일로 때리지 않더라도 북한 정권을 무너뜨릴 방법은 적지 않다. 중국이 생명줄인 원유 공급만 끊어도 북한으로서는 버틸 재간이 없다. 6차 핵실험이나 ICBM 시험발사와 같은 경거망동은 파멸을 자초하는 자살행위임을 김정은 정권은 명심해야 한다.