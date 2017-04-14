Hyundai Motor pushes for greener, smarter cars

Hyundai Motor tests one of its self-driving cars.

Employees at Hyundai Motor Group’s research institute in Yongin, Gyeonggi, work on developing electric and hydrogen-powered cars. [HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP]

Hyundai Motor Group is hoping to overcome a difficult business environment by investing more on research and development and improving the quality of its products.The automaker said in its management policy statement this year that it would develop autonomous driving technology, vehicle connectivity and eco-friendly cars. This year, Hyundai Motor Group wants to produce and sell 8.25 million cars.Chung Mong-koo, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, emphasized internal stability and responsible management during his New Year’s speech outlining the company’s goals for 2017. He said the company should strive to promote growth by expanding R&D investment; improving product quality; promptly responding to unexpected changes in the market; and encouraging cooperation between departments. He also said Hyundai would establish an independent and responsible corporate culture.Hyundai Motor Group has been collaborating with not only domestic and global giants but also start-ups to develop mobility technology of the future. The aim is to eventually commercialize self-driving cars and vehicles that can be wirelessly connected to other devices. The company wants to enhance its technology to make better cars and lead the auto industry.The group has vowed to increase production - and the quality - of its electric cars and continue developing fuel cell electric vehicles. It plans to mass-produce partially self-driving cars by 2020 and commercialize fully autonomous cars by 2030. A new car equipped with its own operating system that can connect to various devices will be introduced in 2020.Hyundai Motor Group will respond to market demand by introducing more than 10 new models every year. It will also focus on green technology and introduce 28 eco-friendly cars by 2020.This year, the company wants to improve global SUV sales through new models and increased production. It will establish a full lineup of small and large sport utility vehicles to help expand its market.In the first half of this year, Hyundai Motor will launch a new small SUV and the Veloster, and its affiliate Kia Motors will introduce a new SUV and Pride model during the second half. Kia already launched a reboot of the Morning earlier this year and unveiled the Stinger at the Detroit Auto Show. The Stinger will come out within the first half of this year.Hyundai Motor Company is also gearing up to complete its Ioniq lineup of electric vehicles with a new plug-in hybrid model, and the auto group plans to expand its eco-friendly lineup with hybrid options for the Grandeur and Niro. As the global community becomes more concerned about air pollution and fine dust, the company strives to satisfy the increasing demand for the electric cars.Around the world, Hyundai Motor Group has localization strategies to produce cars fitting consumer tastes in China and Mexico with the company’s factories there. Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors will strengthen sales networks in those markets and create ads that reflect regional characteristics.The group will also increase sales efficiency through its incentive program for car dealers and provide them with better training. It will also upgrade its customer service programs.BY KIM KYU-EUN [kim.kyueun@joongang.co.kr]