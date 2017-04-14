WINNER to release debut Japanese single

Korean boy band WINNER will drop its Japanese debut single next month, the group’s management agency said Thursday.The group will release the album with the same title as its latest Korean EP, “Fate Number For,” and have an event for local fans on May 31, YG Entertainment said.The album will have the Korean and Japanese versions of “Really Really” and “Fool” from the EP released on April 4.Last year, WINNER had a concert tour of four Japanese cities, drawing about 36,000 local fans.“Really Really” has topped domestic music streaming sites since its release.A choreography clip for the song’s music video garnered close to 1 million views one day after it was uploaded Wednesday on YouTube.Yonhap