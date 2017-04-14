Appeals in Lee Si-young sex tape case denied

A man who claimed that he has a sex tape featuring actress Lee Si-young and a reporter that wrote an article based on the man’s claims who were sued by the actress both had their appeals dismissed yesterday.According to the trial held yesterday, the Seoul Central District Court dismissed the appeal of the reporter for there being “no reason to misunderstand the facts and the initial sentence not unjust.”The court initially found the two guilty for defamation and damages. The reporter argued that he exercised his freedom of speech and it was the nature of his job, but the court deemed the crime too serious to acknowledge the reporter’s claims.With the appeal dismissed, the two will serve their original sentences, 6 months in prison and one year on probation for the man who claimed to have the sex tape and one year in prison and two years of probation for the reporter, which were issued last October.By Kim Jung-kyoon