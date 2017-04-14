Reopen for business ­

Vista Walkerhill Seoul, formerly W Seoul-Walkerhill, reopens Thursday after its parent company SK Networks decided to go independent. Do Jung-sup, chief operating officer of SK Networks Walkerhill, third from left, applauds with others who contributed in decorating the new spot in Gwangjin district, eastern Seoul. In the center is an 800-year-old olive tree from Italy found by Nishihata Seijun, second from left, a self-described plant hunter. The tree is in the lobby in an effort to demonstrate how the hotel is trying to be more nature-friendly. “In a Refreshing Breeze,” a composition from pianist Yuhki Kuramoto, far right, will be used in the hotel. [YONHAP]