Woman denies plans to marry Park Yoo-chun

Park Yoo-chun, formerly of boy group TVXQ and current member of JYJ, has announced plans to marry the granddaughter of Namyang Dairy Products’ founder Hong Du-yeong, Hwang Hana.The singer’s agency, C-JeS Entertainment, issued a vague official statement yesterday that announced his plans to wed, but did not name to whom he would be marrying. “We request your understanding as Park is still going through his military duties and the woman isn’t a celebrity,” the statement read.With further questioning from Busan Ilbo and OSEN, sources close to Park confirmed that “the bride-to-be is indeed Hwang.”However, contrary to what Park’s sources claimed, Hwang has denied the marriage, pleading with reporters and the public to “leave [her] alone.”In a post on her personal Instagram account, posted shortly after reports regarding Park’s marriage, Hwang said, “I never knew I had a boyfriend I’ve dated for a year, and I never knew I was a CEO of an online shopping mall! Last year was hard for me so please let me have a comfortable, ordinary year this year. I can’t believe they [journalists] will write articles not even based on truth.”As of yesterday, Namyang Dairy Products simply said they “do not know” of the marriage claims.Park debuted in 2003 with five-member boy group TVXQ, but following contract disagreements with his former agency, created boy group JYJ with two of the former members in 2010. He was recently acquitted of all charges regarding rape lawsuits from four different females. Park is currently serving as a social service agent, a substitute military service system for those not fit for action.By Kim Jung-kyoon