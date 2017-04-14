CJ Logistics expands retiree delivery service to Jeolla

A senior citizen working for CJ Logistics delivers a package to a customer in Busan. [CJ LOGISTICS]

CJ Logistics, a local delivery company, signed a memorandum of understanding with the provincial government of South Jeolla on Wednesday to create jobs for retirees in the area.Since 2013, the company has been hiring senior citizens to deliver packages to their communities from dedicated drop-off points. The workers pick up parcels from CJ delivery trucks and deliver them to individual homes on electric carts.The service already exists in major cities like Seoul, Busan, Incheon and Paju, and the company said it has heard positive feedback from customers in the serviced area.“As societal aging accelerates and the elderly poverty rate increases, we have been finding ways to tackle the problem and serve our corporate responsibility,” said Park Keun-tae, CEO of CJ Logistics. “Moving forward, we will also create jobs for the socially vulnerable in hand with local governments and related institutions.”As of last year, CJ Logistics has set up more than 130 base stations for the delivery service and created more than 1,000 jobs for senior citizens, according to the company.By Kim Jee-hee