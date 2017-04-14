WeWork opens third co-working space in Korea

WeWork, an American company specializing in shared workspaces, said Thursday that it will open its third Korea location near Samseong Station in southern Seoul this summer.The workspace will occupy all 12 floors of the Ilsong Building in Gangnam District and have a 1,500-person capacity.“We chose the Ilsong Building because of its proximity to an exciting and lively neighborhood and its convenient transportation options nearby, which allow members to easily access the space,” the company said in a press release. “WeWork will continue to expand its local business to enhance networking value for members and help more Korean members become global companies.”WeWork opened its first Korea location near Gangnam Station in southern Seoul in August and its second location near Euljiro in central Seoul in February. The company said the three locations will give people more flexibility when moving around workspaces in Seoul.By Kim Young-nam