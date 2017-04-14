[Guest report] SK Innovation collaborates with Turkish paint marbling artist in latest commercial

Oil refiner SK Innovation released its latest video commercial on April 5 and accompanying paper advertisement on April 10. This year’s campaign illustrates SK Innovation’s various accomplishments in oil development, electric car batteries and its energy and chemical facilities.Turkish artist Garip Ay, who specializes in the traditional art form ebru, collaborated with SK Innovation on the video. Ebru involves the act of marbling oil paint on a water canvas. Ay takes the practice a step further by creating landscapes and portraits using the paint and capturing the process on video. Such innovation aligns with the pursuits of SK.The ad’s demographic target is people in their 20s and 30s with whom the vibrant colors of ebru art might resonate. Many people who have seen the ad said they love the beautiful images that tell the company’s story. In particular, they were captivated by the ending, which reveals a picture of the earth with SK’s logo, symbolizing the company’s goal of become a more global company.SK Innovation produces oil, chemical and lubricant products and works with companies from 88 countries. It has four liquefied natural gas projects in the works in addition to exploration and production of crude oil and production of electric car batteries.Ay is an internationally renowned artist and said he was happy to work with global corporations. He hopes the project with SK Innovation will initiate more cultural exchange between Korea and Turkey.The commercial took four days to film and has 60-second, 30-second and 15-second versions. The ads have been broadcast through various social media platforms and websites and earned rave reviews. Even before the spot was released, the project received a lot of attention because it incorporated consumer feedback in the process. The company invited college students to presentations by ad agencies and heard their opinions. It also hosted a showcase of Ay’s art and live-streamed the event on Facebook. Many said SK innovated the process of making advertisements by talking with consumers.“Our company will continue communicating with our customers and realize our dream of becoming the best global company in the energy and chemical industry,” said Lim Su-kil, executive vice president of SK Innovation’s public relations office.By Kim KYU-EUN [kim.kyueun@joongang.co.kr]