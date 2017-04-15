또 주말이 오는구나.이번 주말에는 쉴 수 있었으면 좋겠어.그러게 말이야. 아무 일도 안 생기면 좋겠다.우리 전화기를 꺼 놓으면 어떨까?주말 내내? 그렇게 오래 전화기 없이 살 수 있겠어?음… 못할 것 같네. 됐다.Another weekend is coming up.I hope we can relax this weekend.Tell me about it. I don’t want anything to come up.How about we turn off our phones?For the whole weekend? Can you live without your phone that long?Hmm... maybe not. Forget that idea.네 생일이 다가오고 있구나.파티가 다가오고 있네.우리 결혼기념일이 다가오고 있네요.Your birthday is coming up.The party is coming up.Our anniversary is coming up.난 주말 내내 집에 있었어.주말 내내 거기 있을 거야?주말 내내 공부했어?I stayed in the whole weekend.Will you be there the whole weekend?Did you study the whole weekend?넌 나 없이 살 수 있니?넌 컴퓨터 없이 살 수 있어?넌 인터넷 하지 않고 살 수 있어?Can you live without me?Can you live without a computer?Can you live without Internet access?그렇게 오래 전화기 없이 살 수 있는지 물을 때Can you live without your phone (for) that long?= Will you be okay without your phone that long?= Can you survive without your phone that long?~ 없이 그렇게 오래 버틸 수 있어?Can you live without ~ that long?= Will you be okay without ~ that long?= Can you survive without ~ that long?여러분은 휴가 다녀오셨나요? 요즘에도 많이 쓰고 있는 ‘바캉스’는 휴가를 뜻하는 말로, 아시다시피 프랑스 어입니다. 영어로는 바캉스라고 하지 않고 vacation, ‘베케이션’으로 발음하고 써야 합니다. "나 바캉스 다녀왔어."라는 말은 "I went on vacation." 혹은 "I’ve been on vacation."이라고 해 보세요.생일이 바로 코앞이네.Oh, your birthday is just around the corner.Yes, it’s coming up soon.아, 당신 생일이 바로 코앞이네요.네, 곧 다가와요.Your birthday is just around the corner.보통 편의점이나 ATM, 우체국과 같은 장소를 물을 때 ‘~가 바로 저긴데요.’라는 의미로 많이 쓰는 표현이 ~ is just around the corner.입니다. 그런데 이 표현을 장소에만 쓰는 것이 아니라, ‘어떤 날, 어떤 때, 어떤 시기가 바로 코앞이다’라고 할 때도 쓰니까 그런 것을 주어로 해서 ~ is just around the corner.라고 말해 보세요.