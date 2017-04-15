Getting Rid of North Korea’s Dictator, With China’s Help

President Trump has not been shy in saying the United States could go it alone in dealing with North Korea. Raising the alarming specter of a second Korean War, the president has effectively affirmed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s warning that unilateral military action to eliminate North Korea’s nuclear arsenal has not been ruled out.도널드 트럼프 대통령은 “미국이 홀로 북한을 손볼 수 있다”는 말을 거리낌 없이 해 왔다. 미국이 북한의 핵무기를 없애기 위해 일방적인 군사행동에 나설 옵션을 배제하지 않고 있다는 렉스 틸러슨 국무장관의 경고에 대해서도 맞장구를 쳐 줬다. 트럼프의 이런 행보는 1950년에 이어 67년 만에 두 번째 한국전쟁이 발발할 가능성을 한층 높여 주고 있다.North Korea is on the agenda as Mr. Trump hosts President Xi Jinping of China this week at his Florida estate. Could Mr. Trump’s hints about his North Korea policy show that he plans to enlist Beijing in ousting the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un? And was the missile attack against a Syrian airbase, launched just after Mr. Xi and Mr. Trump met on Thursday evening, meant as a message to the Chinese that Mr. Trump is willing to use force unilaterally — and suddenly — against a tyrannical leader? Unilateral American military action against North Korea would be politically foolish and militarily disastrous. China would almost certainly intervene, setting up a fraught confrontation with the United States. Without collaboration with Beijing, Washington could not achieve a surgical strike to eliminate Mr. Kim or his nuclear arsenal.북한 문제는 지난주 플로리다에서 열린 미·중 정상회담의 핵심 의제 중 하나였다. 트럼프는 김정은 축출을 위해 중국을 끌어들일 심산일까? 미국이 단독으로 북한을 공격하는 건 정치적으로 어리석고 군사적으로 비참한 결과를 가져올 것이다. 그럴 경우 중국이 즉각 한반도에 개입해 미국과 치열하게 대립할 것이기 때문이다. 트럼프는 베이징과 손잡지 않는 한 북한 핵 시설에 대한 외과수술식 폭격을 결코 성공시킬 수 없다.It may seem far-fetched to imagine the United States, with or without China, forcing out the regime in Pyongyang, especially while Washington is still dealing with the aftermath of ousting Saddam Hussein in Iraq and Muammar el-Qaddafi in Libya. But after years of ineffective diplomacy, American strategists would be irresponsible if they failed to explore bringing about the end of the nuclear-armed North Korean regime. The Obama administration reportedly planned for such “collapse scenarios.”중국이 협력하건 말건 미국이 김정은 정권 붕괴 작전에 나설 것이라 예상하는 건 시기상조다. 미국은 사담 후세인과 무아마르 카다피 정권 붕괴에 따른 이라크·리비아의 혼란도 종식시키지 못한 상황이다. 그러나 평양에 수년간 기울인 외교적 노력이 수포로 돌아간 상황을 주목해 보자. 미국의 안보 전략가들이 핵무장 북한 정권을 종식시킬 방안을 찾아내지 못한다면 이런 무책임한 일이 없을 것이다. 전임 버락 오바마 행정부조차 북한 붕괴 작전을 기획해 왔음을 상기하라.Mr. Trump is right in stating that China has been of little help in restraining North Korea’s increasingly sophisticated nuclear and missile programs. The six-party talks in Beijing dragged on for years with no result. Occasionally, after some particularly egregious act by Mr. Kim, the Chinese tightened their sanctions, but never to the extent that the Kim regime was threatened.트럼프는 중국이 북한의 핵 개발을 막는 노력을 제대로 하지 않았다고 비판해 왔다. 옳은 지적이다. 중국이 주도해 온 6자회담은 몇 년째 표류만 거듭하며 성과를 내지 못했다. 김정은이 핵실험을 비롯해 사악한 행동을 거듭하자 중국은 마지못해 제재를 강화했다. 하지만 북한의 독재자가 실질적 위협을 느낄 정도로는 절대 하지 않았다.The Trump administration has some leverage in making a deal with Beijing, which also has compelling reasons to work with the United States on hastening the end of the North Korean regime. First, a unilateral strike by the United States would be likely to drag China into the struggle anyway. Preparation and joint action would allow Beijing to protect its interests. With Mr. Kim out of the picture, Beijing would be free from the constant worry that the unpredictable Mr. Kim could set off a wider war in East Asia.그럼에도 김정은 정권을 붕괴시키려는 미국의 노력에 중국이 동참할 가능성은 있다. 중국이 그런 선택을 해야 할 이유들이 있기 때문이다. 트럼프는 이를 중국과의 협상에서 지렛대로 쓸 수 있을 것이다. 우선 미국이 북한을 일방적으로 공격하면 중국은 싫든 좋든 한반도 분쟁에 휘말릴 수밖에 없게 된다. 그럴 바에야 미국의 북한 붕괴 작전에 초기 단계부터 협조해 상황이 악화할 가능성을 막는 게 중국의 국익에 부합할 것이다. 그 결과 김정은이 축출되면 중국은 이 예측불허의 독재자가 동아시아에서 더 큰 전쟁을 도발할 가능성을 걱정할 필요가 없게 된다.Second, Beijing could negotiate the removal from South Korea of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, a missile-defense system known as Thaad. Washington deployed it last year to protect South Korea against North Korean missiles, but Beijing fears it could also inhibit its own weapons systems.둘째, 중국은 미국의 북한 붕괴 작전을 돕는 대가로 미국이 한국에 배치 중인 고고도 미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계를 철수시키는 협상을 할 수 있다. 중국은 사드가 자국의 미사일 요격 체계를 무력화할 가능성을 우려해 왔는데 북한 붕괴 공조를 통해 이런 걱정을 해소할 길이 열리는 것이다.Third, China could insist that United States military personnel leave a newly united Korean Peninsula, and that the united Korea be permanently neutral, like Austria after the withdrawal of Soviet and Western troops in 1955. American troops will not leave South Korea as long as Mr. Kim remains in power. Ideally, both Washington and Beijing would pledge aid to assist Seoul in the mammoth task of rebuilding the threadbare North Korean economy.셋째, 북한 붕괴의 결과 한반도가 대한민국 주도로 통일되면 중국은 주한미군의 철수를 요구할 수 있게 된다. 중국에 주한미군은 눈엣가시지만 미국은 김정은이 권력을 유지하고 있는 한 주한미군을 철수시킬 의사가 없다. 하지만 북한이 붕괴하면 미군이 철수할 길이 열리며, 통일 한국은 1955년 점령군이던 미군과 소련군이 동시에 철수해 영구중립국이 된 오스트리아 같은 지위를 누리게 될 것이다. 다만 통일 한국은 북한 재건이란 막중한 과제를 떠맡게 될 것이다. 미국과 중국이 한국의 그런 노력을 돕겠다고 약속하는 것이 이상적인 시나리오가 될 수 있다.It is easy enough to list the benefits to China and the United States of ending the Kim dynasty. Achieving a level of trust between the two rivals, capable of sustaining so momentous a joint operation, would be far more difficult. Washington and Beijing could start with agreements on other thorny problems. Mr. Trump would have to moderate his trade policy demands. Mr. Xi would have to acknowledge other nations’ right to freely pass through the South China Sea and end China’s militarization of the various islets there.결론적으로 북한이 붕괴되면 미국은 물론 중국도 누릴 혜택이 많음을 알 수 있다. 그러나 숙적인 두 대국이 북한 붕괴 작전에 공동으로 나서는 수준에 이르려면 상호 간 신뢰 구축이 필수적이다. 이는 대단히 어려운 일이다. 따라서 양국은 다른 이슈에서 서로 양보해야 한다. 트럼프는 미·중 무역분쟁에서 화해를 추진하고, 시진핑은 남중국해에서 자유통항권 등 다른 나라들의 권리를 인정해야 할 것이다.But even if Mr. Xi were open to a Chinese role in taking down the North Korean state — and on balance, autocrats are not risk-takers — there are forces at home tying his hands for the immediate future. Mr. Xi appears to have no serious rivals for power, but cooperating with the United States could embolden potential detractors who see Washington as the enemy, especially if the cooperation ended in failure.그러나 시진핑이 북한 붕괴에 동의하더라도 문제는 남아 있다. 시진핑의 손을 묶으려는 정치세력들이 베이징에 존재하기 때문이다. 시진핑이 북한 붕괴를 목표로 미국과 손을 잡으면 워싱턴을 적으로 간주하는 그의 정적들은 시진핑의 조치를 비판하며 그를 공격할 것이다. 북한에 대한 트럼프와 시진핑의 협력이 실패로 끝나면 시진핑에 대한 공세는 더욱 거세질 것이다.The Chinese Communist Party will hold its 19th Congress this fall, and Mr. Xi is expected to consolidate his leadership by installing his closest supporters in the Politburo and its Standing Committee. Action against North Korea before then would be politically too risky for him. If Mr. Trump has any plan to enlist Mr. Xi to help bring down Kim Jong-un, he will have to wait. In the meantime, there would be much to negotiate and to plan to ensure that a strike against the North Korean regime and its weapons of mass destruction is foolproof.중국 공산당은 올가을 제19차 당 대회를 개최할 예정이다. 시진핑은 정치국과 상임위원회에 지지세력을 포진시켜 권력 강화에 나설 것이다. 그러기 전에 시진핑이 미국과 손잡고 북한 붕괴에 나서는 것은 정치적으로 대단히 위험할 것이다. 트럼프가 자신의 북한 붕괴 시나리오에 중국을 끌어들이고 싶다면 기다려야 하는 이유다. 북한 붕괴를 위한 미·중 협력의 타이밍이 무르익기 전까지 할 일은 많다. 김정은 정권과 그들의 핵무기를 제거하기 위한 공격이 실패할 염려가 없는 수준까지 준비되게끔 협상하고 기획하는 노력이 꾸준히 축적돼야 한다.RODERICK MacFARQUHAR로더릭 맥파쿼 / 하버드대 정치학 교수