[앵커브리핑] '그 모든 것은 극적이었습니다' (“All of this was dramatic”)

뉴스룸의 앵커브리핑을 시작하겠습니다.This is today’s anchor briefing.그 모든 것은 극적이었습니다. 단지 지난 4년간의 대통령직이 아니라 그녀의 부친이 현대사에 등장했던 56년 전의 그때부터 이어져 온 그 긴 시대를 마감하는 현직 대통령의 탄핵, 그리고 구속.All of this was dramatic. The impeachment of the president, and her ensuing imprisonment wasn’t only the end of Park Geun-hye’s four-year presidency, but it was the termination of the 56-year era that continued on ever since her father, Park Chung Hee, made his mark in Korea’s modern history.막역했다는 친구와의 40년 우정은 대통령이라는 한 개인의 비극을 초래한 역설적 인연이 되었습니다.The 40-year friendship with a so-called confidante was the paradoxical cause behind the tragedy of President Park.시민이 준 권력의 사유화, 법치주의를 넘어선 통치의식, 소통을 틀어막은 권위주의.During her presidency, she used the power given to her by the people to satisfy personal needs, a ruling style that was well over the lines of what is constitutional and was an authoritarianism that lacked any communications.무엇보다도 내 편과 네 편을 구분하고 내 편이 아니면 그 어떤 구실, 심지어는 종북 딱지를 붙여서라도 적대시했던 구태. 그렇게 함으로써 기득권을 유지하고 강화하려 했던… 그 시대와의 결별을 간절하게 외쳤던 사람들이 광장에 있었습니다.Her strategy was to separate sides. To ones that were not on her side, she would go as far as to label them North Korea sympathizers, a tactic that she often used to maintain and strengthen her power.Those who were desperate to break away from these anachronistic ways raised their voices in unison in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.시민들은 그렇게 해서 사유화됐던 권력을 되찾았고, 그 대통령을 법치에 의해 탄핵했으며, 그들의 광장에서는 권위주의는 존재하지 않았습니다.The people finally took back the power, impeached the president, and refuse to allow any form of authoritarianism reign over them.그 광장에는 내 편과 네 편 대신, 있다면 오직 하나… 합리적 시민사회가 있었습니다.There were no instances of division in the square, but rather, a united, rational civic society.돌이켜 생각할수록 이 모든 것은 극적인 것이었습니다.Looking back, all of this was dramatic.그 배는 자신을 외면하던 그녀가 묶인 몸이 되는 날 3년 동안의 심연의 시간에서 풀려났습니다.The sunken Sewol ferry that Park disregarded finally emerged from the abyss on the day the president was put behind bars.법은 그녀의 7시간이 그 배의 운명과 어떻게 연관되어 있는지 실체를 판단할 수 없었다지만…겨울의 광장에서 시민들은 그 배에 대한, 그리고 그 배에 남아있을, 돌아오지 못한 영혼들에 대한 염원을 고래에 싣고, 리본에 싣고, 가슴에 실었습니다.The law might not have been able to prove the ties between the seven hours Park was missing and the fate of the Sewol ferry, but the people in the square were united in carrying their dearest wishes for the return of the ferry and the souls that were unfortunately tied with it, in the form of yellow ribbons and balloon whales.그렇게 해서 그 춥고 길었던 겨울 내내 그 배는 이미 바닷속이 아닌 광장 위에 있었습니다.That is why during the long and cold winter, the ferry was already lifted up on the square.그리고 어제… 마침내 그 배, 세월호는 지난했던 항해를 마치고 육지에 올랐습니다.Yesterday, the Sewol ferry completed its most difficult voyage and finally reached the land.지난 3년 동안 심연에 갇혀있던 그 배의 모습은 같은 세월을 지나온 한국사회의 모습과 다르지 않았습니다.찢기고 무너지고… 그래서 남겨진 사람들의 항해는 이제부터 시작일지도 모르겠습니다.The battered ferry, ripped apart and crumbled, that spent the past three years deep in the abyss didn’t look much different from the face of Korea’s society, which also went through similar dark times. Perhaps that is why the long journey of those left behind has only just started.그것은 대선이라는… 이제 남은 겨우 한 달짜리 항해가 아니라 지난겨울 광장에서 시민들이 외쳤던 소망. 어둠을 이긴 빛으로, 거짓을 이긴 참으로… 그리하여 결국 비정상을 정상으로 되돌리는 긴 항해.That journey is in the form of the presidential election. It’s not just a one-month voyage headed towards the Election Day, but a very long voyage headed towards making the abnormal normal again with the truths and light that defeated the lies and darkness, powered by the desires of the people who demonstrated in Gwanghwamun.그렇게만 된다면 우리의 앞날도 또한 극적이 아닐 수 없습니다.If only that happens, the future that lies ahead will be no less dramatic.오늘의 앵커브리핑이었습니다.This is all for today’s anchor briefing.Broadcast on April 10, 2017Translated for April 15, 2017Translated and edited by Kim Jung-kyoon and Brolley Genster