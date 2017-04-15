Trump attempts a deal with China on North Korea

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping walk together after meetings at the Mar-a-Lago resort on April 7 in Palm Beach, Florida. [AP/YONHAP] 도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령과 시진핑 중국 국가주석이 4월7일 플로리다 팜 비치 마라라고 리조트에서 회담을 가진 후 함께 산책하고 있다. [AP/연합]

Korea JoongAng DailyFriday, April 14, 2017Theof the Donald Trump administration’s approach to North Korea is, with Washington putting pressure on Beijing to get tough with Pyongyang and offering someon trade policy.*framework: 뼈대, 틀*take shape: 구체화하다, 형태를 갖추다*payback: 보상, 보복도널드 트럼프 정부의 대북 해법 윤곽이 드러나고 있다. 미국은 무역을 중국에 양보하고 대신 중국이 북한을 강력하게 압박해 핵 문제를 해결하도록 만드는 것이다.Despite ongoing concerns that Washington mayresort to military action, U.S. President Trump, thehe will use trade as awith China as anto put pressure on North Korea.*ultimately: 궁극적으로*self-styled: 자칭의*deal-maker: 거래 해결사, 협상가*let on: 털어놓다*bargaining chip: 협상카드*incentive: 장려책미국이 궁극적으로 군사행동을 할지도 모른다는 우려에도 불구하고, 자칭 협상 전문가인 트럼프 미 대통령은 중국이 북한을 압박하도록 만들기 위해 무역에서 양보하는 것을 협상카드로 사용할 것이라고 말했다.In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Wednesday, Trump said hethe United States’with China, worth hundreds of billions of dollars, which he said can beif Beijing solves the problem in North Korea.*point out: 지적하다*tremendous: 엄청난, 굉장한*trade deficit: 무역적자*overlook: 간과하다, 못 보고 넘어가다수요일 월스트리트저널과 인터뷰에서 트럼프는 중국이 북한문제를 해결해준다면 수천억 달러에 이르는 엄청난 미국의 대중국 무역적자는 감수할 수 있다고 지적했다.“I said, you know, we’re not going to let that go ahead,” he said on the trade deficit. “But you want to make a great deal? Solve the problem in North Korea. That’s worth having deficits. And that’s worth having not as good a trade deal as I would normally be able to make.”“나도 지금 같은 (대중국) 무역적자가 계속되길 원치 않는다. 그러나 당신은 (무역에서) 훌륭한 거래를 원하지? 그럼, 북한 문제를 해결하라. 그거라면 무역적자를 감수할 수 있다. 그렇게 해주면 내가 평소와 달리 좋은 무역 거래를 하지 않아도 될 가치가 있다.”고 트럼프는 무역적자에 대해 말했다.Washington “cannot allow” a country like North Korea to have nuclear weapons, he continued, warning of “.” He said while North Korean leader Kim Jong-un doesn’t have the delivery systems yet, “you know he will.”*mass destruction: 대량살상그는 대량살상을 경고하며 미국 정부는 북한과 같은 국가가 핵무기를 가지게 놔둘 수 없다고 말했다. 그는 북한 지도자 김정일이 지금은 운반수단을 갖고 있지 않지만, “곧 가질 것이라는 걸 당신도 잘 알지 않느냐”고 말했다.Trump also told the newspaper that he and Chinese President Xi Jinping “have a very open dialogue on North Korea,” admitting, “We like each other.” He also said that the Chinese “are not,”to label Beijing as such early in his presidency.*currency manipulator: 환률조작국*walk away from~ :~에서 떠나버리다*campaign promise: 선거공약트럼프는 “우리는 서로 좋아한다”며 시진핑 중국 국가주석과 “북한 문제에 대해 매우 허심탄회하게 대화했다”고 말했다. 그는 또 대통령이 되면 초기에 중국을 환율조작국으로 지정하겠다는 선거공약에서 벗어나 중국은 “환율조작국이 아니다”고 말했다번역: 이무영 정치사회부장(lee.mooyoung@joongang.co.kr)