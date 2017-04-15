Abraham, Nelson and Barack

After her presidential victory in 2012, Park Geun-hye went to the Saenuri Party and promised to “bid farewell to the history of division and conflict with reconciliation and grand harmony.” Four years later, she did the exact opposite: split the country between the candlelight vigil attendees demanding she quit and the so-called Flag Movement protesters demanding she stay in office. Then she was booted out of the Blue House ending up at a detention center. Granted the imperial power of the presidency, Park allowed an inner circle run by Choi Soon-sil to go after their own private gains. Incompetent presidential aides earned the nickname the “kids of the Blue House.” She ran the country in a manner that had nothing to do with reconciliation or unity.Major candidates for the upcoming presidential election are now raising the flag of unity. As long as Korea is trapped in the deep discord between pro-Park and anti-Park factions, pro-Moon and anti-Moon factions, conservative and liberal, and rich and poor, no pledge of the candidates will be realized properly. Interest groups will surely put a strain on their plans from all directions.That was why Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party paid his respects at the graves of Syngman Rhee and Park Chung Hee during a visit to the National Cemetery, although he had ignored them until now.Can we trust the promise of reconciliation and grand unity by the candidates? Are they capable of restoring the cohesion of our society, which has plummeted after Park’s impeachment and detention? Do they have vision? Can they embrace all the people when they become the president by giving up on factionalism? Unfortunately, they don’t seem to have such abilities. They could try to learn from the wisdom of leaders who accomplished great reconciliations and grand compromises in history. Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, and Nelson Mandela, the first black president of South Africa, are good examples. Our presidential candidates must study them thoroughly.Lincoln, a Republican nominee, won the presidency during the Civil War. He appointed William Seward as secretary of state and Salmon Chase as secretary of the treasury although they were his rivals in the party. Asked by a reporter why he named rivals to his cabinet, Lincoln responded that he wanted to unite the people and they were elite members of the party with abilities. Lincoln said he had no right to deprive the people of being served by them. Barack Obama also appointed Hillary Clinton, his primary rival, as secretary of state, a model practice for Korean candidates.Mandela was a politician who realized grand reconciliation and compromise by embracing his rivals, setting an truly unique example in the history of politics. South Africa was established in the 17th century by the Dutch immigrants. Europeans from France, England and Germany joined and a new group, Afrikaners, who speak a new language, Afrikaans, was created. The Afrikaners, who comprise only 5.4 percent of the South African population, prompted Apartheid — a system of institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination against black Africans — and severely abused their human rights. In his 20s, Mandela joined the struggle against Apartheid. He was imprisoned for 27 years, including painful years of forced labor.In the 1980s, the international community’s pressure and economic sanctions against the white South African government were reinforced. After witnessing the fall of the Berlin Wall in Germany in 1989, South African President Frederik Willem de Klerk unconditionally set free Mandela in February 1990. He also recognized Mandela’s African National Congress as a legitimate political party. After his release from the prison, Mandela gave a speech before 100,000 people in Johannesburg and declared he would dedicate himself to peace and reconciliation with the white minority.After becoming the first black president of the country in 1994, Mandela paid special attention to the outcomes of other African countries’ oppressions of white people. After some countries became independent, their white economic elites left and the nations failed to build the kind of economies that were needed. But Mandela created the ideal vision of South Africa as a multiracial, rainbow country.Mandela named his predecessor de Klerk — the number 1 enemy of the black Africans at one time — as deputy president in a government of national unity and also appointed five members of the National Party of de Klerk to his cabinet. He even conceded the presidential residence to de Klerk. He overcame objections by black South Africans through the principle of not being racist and through his charismatic leadership.Instead of shouting abstract concepts of reconciliation and grand unity, our presidential candidates must learn the true spirit of grand reconciliation and compromise from the examples of Lincoln, Mandela and Obama, who all embraced their rivals. The security situation of the Korean Peninsula is even more urgent than ever. Internal reconciliation is the first step to dealing with the security crisis. A clear vision of reconciliation and unity and strong will are needed from the new president. For our next leader, Park’s failure is actually a useful lesson.박근혜 전 대통령은 2012년 대통령 당선 후 새누리당에 가서 “분열과 갈등의 역사를 화해와 대탕평으로 끊겠다”고 약속했다. 그로부터 4년여가 지난 뒤 그는 그때의 약속과는 정반대로 나라를 ‘촛불’과 ‘태극기’로 찢어놓고 청와대를 떠나 구치소로 갔다. 그는 제왕적 권력을 업고 사익을 탐하는 최순실 일당과 바른정당의 유승민이 “청와대의 얼라들”이라고 제대로 불러 준 무능한 비서진을 데리고 화해·탕평과는 역행하는 방향으로 국정을 운영했다.‘장미 대선’에 나선 주요 후보들이 통합의 깃발을 높이 드는 것도 이런 배경에서다. 한국이 친박, 반박, 친문, 반문, 보수와 진보, 부자와 가난한 서민, 정규직과 비정규직 등의 깊은 갈등과 불화의 블랙홀에 빠져 있는 한 대선후보들이 남발하는 어떤 정책도 제대로 실현될 수가 없다. 이해집단들이 전후좌우에서 발목을 잡을 것이기 때문이다. 그래서 더불어민주당의 문재인은 과거 현충원에 갈 때마다 외면하던 이승만과 박정희 묘소까지 참배했다. 그래서 국민의당 안철수는 호남에 그 많은 발품을 팔고, 국민경선의 긴 여정의 막을 충청도에서 내렸다.이번에는 대선후보들의 화해와 대통합의 약속을 믿을 수 있을까. 그들은 박근혜 탄핵·구속으로 밑바닥까지 추락한 한국 사회의 일체성(cohesion)을 회복할 그릇이 되는가. 그런 비전이 있는가. 그들은 대통령이 되면 ‘나’와 ‘우리 패거리’를 버리고 갈등하는 국민 모두를 포용할 수 있는가. 불안하게도 그들은 그럴 만한 그릇이 아닌 것 같다. 자신의 그릇이 작으면 역사상 위대한 화해와 대타협을 이루어 낸 지도자들의 지혜에서 배우면 된다. 미국 16대 대통령 에이브러햄 링컨과, 백인들이 600년 동안 지배하던 남아공의 첫 흑인 대통령 넬슨 만델라가 대표적인 화해와 대타협의 영웅들이다. 대선후보들은 그들의 행적을 철저히 학습해야 한다.남북전쟁 중에 공화당 후보로 대통령에 당선된 링컨은 당내의 정적 윌리엄 시워드를 국무장관에, 새먼 체이스를 재무장관에 임명했다. 링컨은 “왜 내각에 적과 반대자들을 임명했는가”라는 기자의 질문에 이렇게 대답했다. “우리는 국민을 통합해야 한다. 그들은 당내 실력자들이다. 나는 국민들이 그들의 봉사를 받을 권리를 박탈할 권리가 없다.”(도리스 굿윈, Team of Rivals) 버락 오바마가 경선 상대 힐러리 클린턴을 국무장관에 영입한 것도 한국의 대선후보들에게는 귀감이 된다.그러나 동서고금의 정치사에서 오늘까지 상상을 초월한 정적 포용을 통한 담대한 화해와 타협을 실천한 정치가는 만델라다. 남아공은 17세기에 네덜란드인들이 이주해 오면서 부족집단을 묶어 국가의 형태를 만들었다. 여기에 프랑스·영국·독일 등 유럽인들이 가세해 아프리칸스(Africaans)라는 신조언어를 쓰는 아프리카너(Africaaner)라는 ‘국민’이 탄생했다. 전체인구의 5.4%밖에 안 되는 아프리카너들은 악명 높은 인종차별정책(Apartheid)으로 흑인들을 차별하고 그 인권을 철저히 유린했다. 만델라는 20대 때부터 이 아파르트헤이트에 저항하는 투쟁에 뛰어들었다. 만델라는 장장 27년이나 석회 채석장 강제노동을 포함한 감옥살이를 했다.1980년대부터 남아공 백인 정부의 아파르트헤이트에 대한 국제사회의 압력과 경제제재가 강화되었다. 89년 독일의 베를린장벽 붕괴를 본 남아공 대통령 데 클레르크는 이듬해 2월 만델라를 조건 없이 석방하고 만델라의 아프리카국민회의(ANC)를 합법적인 정당으로 인정했다. 만델라는 감옥에서 나와 요하네스버그의 10만 군중 앞에서 연설하면서 백인 소수파들과의 평화와 화해에 헌신하겠다고 선언했다.94년 남아공 최초의 흑인 대통령이 된 만델라는 다른 아프리카 국가들이 독립 후 백인들을 박해한 결과에 주목했다. 대부분의 아프리카 국가들은 독립은 했지만 백인 경제 엘리트들이 떠나 신생 국가가 필요로 하는 경제를 건설할 수 없었다. 만델라는 남아공의 이상적인 모습을 다민족 ‘무지개 국가’로 설정했다.그는 아프리카 흑인들의 공적1호였던 전임 대통령 데 클레르크를 흑인 정부의 대통령 대리에 임명하고 데 클레르크가 이끄는 국민당(NP) 소속 관리·정치인 5명을 각료직에 임명했다. 그는 대통령 관저도 데 클레르크에게 양보했다. 흑인들의 반발은 만델라의 카리스마적 리더십으로 극복했다.한국의 대선주자들은 추상적인 화해·타협을 외치지 말고 링컨과 만델라와 오바마의 정적 끌어안기를 통한 큰 화해와 대타협을 배워야 한다. 한반도의 안보 상황은 우리가 느끼는 것 이상으로 급박하다. 대내적 화해가 안보위기 대처의 첫걸음이다. 새 대통령의 분명한 화해통합의 비전과 확고한 의지가 요구된다. 그에게 박근혜의 실패는 고마운 반면교사다.