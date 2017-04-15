1st campaign debate on TV

Five presidential candidates vowed to prevent military conflict on the Korean Peninsula through strenuous diplomatic efforts with Washington and Beijing during the first campaign debate Thursday as geopolitical tension mounted. The candidates pose for a photo before the first debate Thursday in the studio of broadcaster SBS in Seoul. From left: Hong Joon-pyo of the Liberty Korea Party, Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party, Yoo Seong-min of the Bareun Party, Sim Sang-jeung of the Justice Party and Moon Jae-in of the Democratic Party.[JOINT PRESS CORPS]한반도에 긴장이 고조되고 있는 가운데 열린 목요일 첫 대선후보 TV 토론회에서 후보 5명은 미국과 중국을 상대로 외교적 노력을 펼쳐 한반도에서 군사적 충돌을 방지하겠다고 약속했다. 후보들이 목요일 서울 SBS 방송국 스튜디오에서 첫 토론회를 하기 전에서 기념사진을 촬영하고 있다. 왼쪽부터 자유한국당 홍준표 후보, 국민의 당 안철수 후보, 바른정당 유승민 후보, 정의당 심상정 후보, 민주당 문재인 후보.[사진공동취재단]