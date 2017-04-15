Japan’s security allergy (국문)

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters on Thursday the Japanese government is ready to take action if a situation requires evacuation procedures for Japanese nationals in South Korea. Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida also joined the bandwagon.
On the ministry’s website, the foreign minister advised Japanese residents overseas to keep closely informed about the developments in the Korean Peninsula. “Currently a hazard warning has not been issued … but please continue to pay attention to information on the situation,” he told Japanese travelers in South Korea.
Japanese media outlets reported that the Japanese government was ensured from the U.S. counterpart that it would consult in advance if it was considering a military option against North Korea. They said a strike order on North Korea’s ballistic missiles is permanently valid.
Japan has upped readiness for contingency in its neighboring country. It is most sensitive towards the safety of its citizens. There are an estimated 57,000 Japanese nationals in South Korea.
The Tokyo government already established a rescue scheme during the first North Korea nuclear crisis in 1993-1994 when former U.S. President Bill Clinton considered the option of bombing the nuclear facility in Yongbyon.
The evacuation plans have been adjusted over the years and will come under another view at the National Security Council meeting, according to local media. Japan is that serious about current developments in the Korean Peninsula. Tokyo probably knows the best about U.S. President Donald Trump and his security aides. Japan is also better informed about China and North Korea than any other nation in the world.
However, being prepared and stirring panic is different. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he asked Washington to assist in the rescue of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago in the event of a contingency on the Korean Peninsula, which is suspected to have more political design than being genuine. Abe publicly assumed that North Korea may already have the capability to deliver missiles with sarin nerve agent.
Defense Minister Tomomi Inada claimed the threat of proliferation and use of chemical weapons is not only a problem of Syria. “It might happen in East Asia, in North Korea,” he was quoted as saying.
Abe and his administration may be riding on the Korean circumstances to beef up its defense capabilities and offense strategy. They are building up a rationale to win endorsement for the authority to strike overseas targets.
Shigeru Ishiba, the former secretary-general planning to challenge Abe in the 2018 race to lead the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, also spoke of an evacuation plan because “Seoul could turn into a sea of fire.”
Japan’s overhyped concerns only raise suspicion on the motivation and could undermine alliance among governments in the joint front against North Korean nuclear issue.
“한국 체류 국민의 보호와 대피가 필요한 경우를 상정해 만반의 태세를 취하고 있다.”
일본 정부 대변인인 스가 요시히데(菅義偉) 관방장관은 12일 한반도 유사시 대책을 묻는 기자의 질문에 이렇게 답했다. 외무성은 하루 전 ‘해외안전 홈페이지’를 통해 “한반도 정세에 관한 정보에 계속 주의해 달라”고 당부했다. 일본 정부는 미국이 대북 군사행동에 나설 경우 사전에 협의해 달라고 요청해 승낙을 받았다고 언론은 전한다. 북한의 탄도미사일 요격을 위한 ‘파괴조치 명령’은 상시 발령체제라고 한다.
일본이 한반도 유사시를 상정한 대비 태세를 강화하는 모양새다. 가장 신경을 곤두세우는 문제는 유사시 자국민 보호ㆍ대피 대책이다. 현재 한국 내 일본인은 약 5만7000명이라고 한다. 일본 정부는 이미 1993~94년 북핵 1차 위기 당시 대피 계획을 수립했다. 빌 클린턴 미 행정부가 북한 영변의 핵 시설 폭격을 검토했을 때다. 그 이래 수정 작업을 해오다 이번에 다시 국가안전보장회의(NSC)를 열어 재검토할 것이란 보도다. 일본은 유사시 난민 유입 대책도 검토하는 것으로 파악되고 있다.
일본이 그만큼 한반도 정세를 무겁게 받아들이고 있다는 방증이다. 실제 일본 만큼 도널드 트럼프 미 대통령이나 참모진의 의중을 잘 아는 나라는 드물다. 중국과 북한에 대한 정보력도 세계적이다. 2차 세계대전 패전국의 안보 알레르기로 치부하기엔 상황은 불투명하고 엄중하다.
하지만 일본 조야에서 한반도 위기설을 부채질하는 발언을 쏟아내는 것은 별개의 문제다. 아베 신조(安倍晋三) 총리는 12일 “(한반도에서) 예측 못 할 상황이 일어나면 (북한) 납치피해자의 구출에 대해 미국에 협력을 요청하고 있다”고 말했다. 현실성이 떨어지는 정치적 발언의 성격이 짙다. 13일에는 “북한이 사린 가스를 미사일 탄두에 장착해 발사할 능력을 이미 갖추고 있을 가능성이 있다”고 설명했다. “화학무기 사용이 동아시아에서도 일어날 수 있다”는 이나다 도모미(稻田朋美) 방위상의 발언과 한 맥락이다. 한반도 정세를 공세적 방위 전략과 방위력 정비에 활용하려는 의도가 엿보이는 대목들이다. 아베 내각은 현재 집권 자민당이 제언한 해외 적 기지 공격 용인 문제를 검토 중이다.
차기 자민당 총재 후보 중 한명인 이시바 시게루(石破茂) 전 간사장은 자국민 구출 대책을 언급하면서 “서울이 불바다가 될지도 모른다”고 했다. 주간지를 비롯한 잡지에는 김정은 북한 노동당 위원장 참수작전과 미군의 대북 선제공격 시나리오가 난무한다. 일본의 지나친 위기 위식이나 대응은 주변국의 의심을 부른 뿐이다. 이는 북핵 문제에 대한 관계국 간 공조 분위기도 해칠지 모른다.
