Toward stricter scrutiny (국문)

Television debates are the only platform through which voters can directly compare and judge presidential contestants. If not for TV debates, voters would learn what candidates tell through scripted materials and can never know their genuine understanding of policies and their will to act on them. Needless to say, the debates have become more crucial for the upcoming special election as there is not much time left for voters to scrutinize presidential candidates’ qualifications before May 9.
But TV debates have so far helped little to judge the candidates because candidates merely read from their prepared materials and did not have much time to delve further. When she was grilled by opponents in a debate, former president Park Geun-hye simply answered, “That is why I want to become president.” That helped block further questioning from her opponents.
The first round of TV debates on Wednesday was better than before since there was no time limits on debating. But the candidates were engaged in a tug-of-war instead of sincerely debating issues. Although the debate proceeded for nearly three hours, the five contestants were rushed through various issues ranging from security to economy.
In subsequent rounds organized by the National Election Commission, they fortunately would limit debate themes to political, economic and social issues and candidates debated facing one another instead of seated and on script. Such debates are expected to serve better to help voters’ judgment.
Nevertheless, due to the 18-minute time limit, the candidates should be thoroughly prepared so that they could attack the other based on real facts, not “fake news.”
Negative attacks without evidence are different from groundless slander. We hope the TV debates help voters to judge the candidates better than in the past.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 14, Page 30
대선후보들의 TV토론은 유권자들이 후보들의 자질을 검증할 수 있는 거의 유일한 기회다. 후보들끼리 맞붙는 TV토론이 아니면 유권자들은 후보들이 준비한 메시지를 일방적으로 전달받을 뿐 정책에 대한 이해나 실천 능력 등을 판단할 만한 정보를 얻기 힘들다. 특히 이번 대선처럼 검증과 판단의 시간이 짧은 경우는 더욱 그렇다.
하지만 지금까지의 TV토론은 준비된 원고를 읽거나, 제한된 시간 내에서 기계적 균형을 추구하다 보니 제대로 된 검증이 사실상 불가능했다. 지난 18대 대선 TV토론 당시 박근혜 전 대통령은 무엇을 물어봐도 “그래서 제가 대통령이 되겠다는 거 아닙니까”라고 답했지만 그 이상을 파고드는 토론이 이어지지 못했다. 그러한 검증 실패로 대한민국이 치른 홍역은 더 이상 설명이 필요 없다.
어제 열린 첫 TV토론은 반론권을 제한하지 않아 나름 논쟁이 이어지는 등 개선된 모습을 보였다. 하지만 팩트 확인 등 치열한 토론보다는 말싸움에 그친 듯한 인상을 지울 수 없다. 후보가 5명이나 되는 데다 안보와 경제 등 전반적인 주제를 다루다 보니 3시간 가까이 진행된 토론에도 불구하고 후보 검증에 아쉬움이 남는 게 사실이다.
좀 더 치열한 검증이 필요하다. 다행히 향후 세 차례의 선관위 주최 토론회는 정치와 경제·사회로 분야를 나눠서 치러지고 그중 두 번은 원고 없이 자유롭게 이뤄지는 스탠딩 토론이 벌어질 예정이다. 미국의 대선토론처럼 유권자들까지 질문자로 참여하는 형태는 아닐지라도 보다 치밀한 검증이 가능할 수 있을 것으로 보인다.
그렇다 해도 후보당 18분에 불과한 시간 제한 탓에 철저한 준비가 없다면 변죽만 울리는 토론을 피할 수 없다. 정확한 팩트에 입각한 송곳 같은 질문으로 상대 후보의 허점을 파고들어야 한다. 꼼꼼하고 혹독한 검증은 증거도 없는 네거티브로 상대에게 흠집을 내는 것과는 다르다. 그것은 스스로 준비된 후보임을 입증하는 것이고, 유권자들에게 정확한 정보를 제공해 대통령 탄핵·구속 사태라는 헌정사의 비극을 되풀이하지 않는 길이다.