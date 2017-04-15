Satellites of our own (국문)
북핵 감시할 독자 정찰위성 확보 서두를 때
Apr 15,2017
The clock is ticking for a sixth North Korean nuclear test. After analyzing satellite photos, 38 North, a U.S. website specializing in monitoring the communist regime, said that Pyongyang is on the brink of conducting a sixth nuclear test. The only thing needed at this stage is North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s approval. North Korea will likely do the test on — or shortly after — April 15, its founder Kim Il Sung’s 105th birth anniversary.
The Donald Trump administration is expected to react strongly if North Korea crosses this red line. Under such volatile conditions, our government, military and intelligence authorities must be thoroughly prepared for any contingency. In particular, they must do their best to gather as much information on North Korea as possible through all available intelligence assets.
The problem is that our government has to rely on 38 North, a U.S. academic group, to share such sensitive information on North Korea’s nuclear test preparations.
The group is known to use civilian satellite images to analyze information on the North. Of course, our military receives from U.S. military authorities images of even higher resolution. Also, our government can take advantage of Japan’s satellites since a bilateral military information exchange agreement went into effect in November. After aggressive investments in space studies over the past decades, Japan now has the ability to collect intelligence from four top-notch satellites hovering above the Korean Peninsula. Our military, too, collects information about the North on its own, but its satellite images are limited.
Intelligence-gathering is crucial to our nuclear deterrence and the much-hyped Kill Chain, aimed at preemptively destroying North Korean missiles, as well as to maritime and air operations and military communications.
The government plans to establish an intelligence-gathering system after borrowing advanced satellites from Germany, France or Israel from 2018 to 2022. We welcome the government’s decision to reinforce our intelligence-gathering capability.
The government must acquire its own advanced satellites. The Defense Acquisition Program Administration told the National Assembly that it will invest 1 trillion won ($876.2 million) to obtain five reconnaissance satellites with a ground resolution of 0.3 to 0.5 meters between 2020 and 2022. The project could not be implemented for three years due to disagreements among government agencies.
The government should press ahead. We cannot count on other countries’ satellites for our survival. Intelligence is the key to our self defense.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 15, Page 26
위기상황에 동맹국 정보 의존
독자 정찰위성 확보 앞당기고
정보전 우위에 서야 자주국방
북한의 6차 핵실험이 초읽기에 들어갔다. 미국의 북한 전문 매체 ‘38노스’는 위성사진을 분석해 “풍계리 핵실험장이 ‘장전, 거총’ 상태”라고 전했다. 김정은 노동당 위원장이 명령만 내리면 언제든 핵실험을 할 수 있는 준비를 마친 상태다. 이에 따라 북한이 김일성 주석의 105회 생일인 4월 15일에 즈음해 핵실험을 강행할 가능성이 작지 않다. 미국의 도널드 트럼프 행정부는 북한의 6차 핵실험을 ‘레드라인’으로 설정하고 이를 넘을 경우 군사적 타격을 포함한 강력 대응을 할 것으로 예상된다. 이런 위기 상황에서 정부와 군, 그리고 정보당국은 모든 가능성을 염두에 두고 철저한 대비를 해야 한다. 특히 동원 가능한 모든 정보자산을 활용해 대북 정보를 신속·정확하게 확보하는 데 주력해야 한다.
그러나 문제는 현재 북한 핵실험과 관련한 주요 정보를 우리 정부가 아닌 미국 민간단체인 38노스를 통해 들어야 하는 게 현실이다. 이 단체는 민간위성 정보를 활용하는 것으로 알려졌다. 물론 우리 군과 정보당국은 이보다 훨씬 고해상도인 미국 군사위성의 영상·신호 정보를 제공받는다. 지난해 11월 군사정보보호협정(GSOMIA)을 맺은 일본과도 위성정보 등을 공유하고 있다. 일본은 한반도 주변에 4기의 정지위성을 운용하며 북한을 이 잡듯 뒤지고 있다. 위성정보 수집 능력에서 우리보다 한 수 위로 평가받는다. 우주연구에 꾸준히 투자한 결과다. 우리 당국도 대북 영상·신호 정보 등을 독자 수집하지만 위성정보는 해상도가 떨어지고 정보수집 능력도 제한적이다.
정보위성을 이용한 정보수집 능력은 킬 체인을 통한 대북 핵 억지력의 핵심이며 해상·공중 작전과 국방체계·통신보안 분야에서도 중요하다. 정찰위성·통신위성·GPS위성과 공중조기경보통제기 등을 이용해 북한 미사일 표적을 탐지하는 것은 탐지-식별-결정-타격으로 이뤄진 킬 체인의 중추신경이기도 하다. 이에 따라 정부는 어제 국회에 보고한 2018~2022년 국방중기계획에서 독자적으로 북한 지역을 정찰하는 ‘정찰위성 영상정보체계’를 구축하기로 하고 이를 위해 독일·프랑스·이스라엘 등 외국 정찰위성의 임대를 타진하고 있다고 한다. 만시지탄이지만 위성 정보수집 능력을 일시적으로 늘릴 좋은 기회다.
정부는 이를 계기로 국산 위성을 확보하는 ‘4·25사업’의 속도도 더욱 높여야 한다. 방위사업청은 지난해 1조원을 투입해 오는 2020~2022년 해상도 0.3∼0.5ｍ의 정찰위성 5기를 전력화할 예정이라고 밝혔다. 이 일정은 국방부 정보본부가 인공위성 전력화 사업을 처음 요구한 이래 3년 가까이 지연돼 왔다. 국가정보원이 위성관제 권한을 요구하면서 부처 간 이견이 정리되지 않아 생긴 일이다. 정부는 부처 간 이견을 신속히 조율하면서 국산 위성 개발·발사 사업을 더욱 과감히 진행할 책임이 있다. 북핵 사태라는 엄중한 상황에서 우리의 생존을 도모하는 데 더 이상 외국의 정보에 의존해서는 곤란하다. 정보전의 우위에 서야 국제사회에서 누구도 우리를 무시하지 못한다. 정보야말로 자주국방의 핵심이다.