Delicious snacks and entertainment draw crowds at night

Top, a seller cooks bite-sized steaks in a movable stand located in Daegu’s Gyodong Dokkaebi Market. Bottom, Mokpo’s Namjin Night Market is in operation on a Saturday night. It gets its name from the “Elvis Presley of Korea,” singer Nam Jin. [KOREA TOURIST ORGANIZATION]

While most markets close as the sun sets, there are a few markets around Korea that open their doors and dazzle visitors when the moon comes out. The Korea Tourist Organization has picked six of the best night markets in the country, which become popular in the evenings of early spring. Enjoy the blossoming flowers during the day and enjoy the markets on a warm spring night.As the moonlight shines down on the roofs of hanoks, traditional Korean houses, in Jeonju, North Jeolla, colorful lights and 45 movable stands line a 250-meter road. This is a typical scene from the Jeonju Nambu Night Market that takes place on Fridays and Saturdays.Its eateries, performances and activities attract not only tourists but residents as well, totaling eight to nine thousand visitors each day. Enjoy Jeonju Hanok Village’s cultural heritage during the day, and finish off the day by spending time in the market.Also in Jeolla province is the 1913 Songjeong Station Market, located in Gwangju. As its name states the market opened in 1913, but went through a massive renovation in April 2016, and began operating as a night market since then.The market is easy to find as it is only 200 meters (656 feet) away from Gwangju’s Songjeong Station. The market also features a waiting area for Gwangju Songjeong Station’s KTX train, the national high-speed railway network.Aside from the market, tourist attractions such as the Balsan Village and Yanglim-dong History and Culture Village are only 30 minutes away.Leaving Jeolla and entering Busan, people can find the very first night market in Korea, Bupyeong Kkangtong Market. The market is considered one of Busan’s top three markets alongside Gukje Market and Jagalchi Market. When the clock hits 7:30 p.m., 30 stands line up and signals the beginning of the night market. It maintains its reputation as the nation’s first night market with its mixture of unique snacks on offer including bite-sized steaks to eat on the go, soups served in a bowl made of bread, beef sushi that is torched in an instant and many more treats that are visual and olfactory thrills.In Daegu, the Gyodong Dokkaebi Market and Seomun Market are the places to head to for night time excitement. The Gyodong Dokkaebi Market may be small, but it was the first night market in Daegu. Close to downtown Daegu, there is a never-ending flow of visitors walking through looking for delicious treats. The flea market is open every Saturday.The night market at Seomun Market, which was closed after a large fire destroy the market last fall, reopened on March 3.Every Friday and Saturday, one corner of Jayu Market located in Mokpo, South Jeolla, operates well into the night time. It’s the Namjin Night Market, and the name comes from the man dubbed “Korea’s Elvis Presley,” Nam Jin. The legendary singer from Mokpo is honored at the night market through various tributes, including posters and caricatures that cover the T-shaped market. To the left and right are shops that sell dried fish, while snack carts line the aisles, ready to sell Mokpo’s local treats.BY HONG JI-YEON [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]4월부턴 완연한 봄이다. 저녁 기온도 영상 10도 가까이 올라 밤낮으로 나들이 즐기기에 좋은 계절이다. 낮엔 꽃놀이를 즐기고 밤엔 시장으로 가자. 전국에서 열리는 야시장엔 낮보다 더 화려한 밤이 펼쳐진다. 한국관광공사(visitkorea.or.kr)가 4월 가볼 만한 곳으로 전국 6개 야시장을 추천했다. 고즈넉한 한옥마을 달빛 아래 펼쳐지는 전주 남부시장 한옥마을 야시장부터 국내 1호 상설 야시장인 부산 부평깡통야시장까지 다양하다.수백 채 한옥 지붕 위로 달빛이 내려앉은 고요한 밤, 오방색 조명이 환하게 켜지고 길이 250m 시장 통로에 이동 판매대 45개가 들어찬다. 매주 금·토요일에 열리는 전주 남부시장 한옥마을야시장 풍경이다. 먹거리와 공연, 즐길거리가 풍성해 여행자는 물론 현지 주민도 자주 찾는 곳이다. 주말 야시장에 다녀가는 손님은 하루 평균 8000~9000명. 에너지 넘치는 청년 상인과 손맛 좋은 다문화 가정 식구 등 저마다 손님맞이에 분주하다. 남부시장 한옥마을야시장은 아케이드 시설이 갖춰져 날씨와 관계없이 매주 금·토요일 밤에 열린다. 낮에는 전주한옥마을에서 전통문화의 향기를 느끼고, 밤에는 남부시장 한옥마을야시장과 2층 청년몰에서 맛깔 나는 전주 여행을 완성해보자. 전북 전주시 완산구 풍남문 1길, 전주시청 관광산업과 063-281-5085.1913년 문을 연 1913 송정역시장은 2016년 4월 리모델링하면서 야시장을 새롭게 개설했다. 노을이 지고 노란 조명이 하늘을 촘촘하게 채울 때면, 야시장 특유의 달뜬 분위기가 형성된다. 시장은 광주송정역에서 200m 거리에 있어 접근성이 좋다. 시장에는 KTX 광주송정역 대합실도 있다. 실시간 열차 정보를 확인할 수 있는 전광판과 무인 물품 보관소 등이 설치됐다. 시간이 넉넉하다면 시장에서 30여 분 거리에 있는 청춘발산마을과 양림동역사문화마을도 함께 둘러보자. 광주 시가지가 한눈에 들어오는 사직공원전망타워도 추천한다. 1913 송정역시장에서 차로 20분 거리에 있다. 광주 광산구 송정로 8번길, 광산구청 사회경제과 062-960-8412.부평깡통야시장은 2013년 상설된 국내 야시장 1호다. 국제시장·자갈치시장과 함께 부산 3대 시장으로 꼽힌다. 매일 오후 7시 30분 이동 판매대 30여 개가 부평깡통시장 골목 110m 구간에 늘어서면서 야시장이 시작된다. 국내 최초 상설 야시장답게 먹거리도 다양하다. 쇠고기를 구워 한입 크기로 잘라주는 서서스테이크, 빵 속에 따뜻한 수프가 담긴 파네수프, 주문과 동시에 토치로 익히는 즉석 쇠고기불초밥, 고소한 모차렐라를 얹은 가리비치즈구이 등 각양각색 음식이 눈과 코를 자극한다. 부산지하철 1호선 자갈치역에서 찾아가기 쉽고 국제시장, 보수동책방골목, 감천문화마을이 지척이다. 해동용궁사, 동백공원, 삼진어묵체험역사관까지 함께 돌아봐도 좋다. 부산 중구 중구로 33번길, 부산광역시청 관광진흥과 051-888-5194.대구 교동 도깨비야시장은 대구에서 처음 만들어진 야시장이다. 규모는 다소 작지만, 대구역과 가깝고 젊고 활기찬 동성로의 분위기가 어우러져 방문객이 많다. 토요일마다 열리는 플리 마켓도 소소한 재미를 준다. 독특한 먹거리와 핸드메이드 소품 등을 파는 점포가 늘어서 늦은 밤까지 불을 밝힌다. 작년 말 화재 이후 임시 휴장하던 서문시장 야시장도 지난 3월 3일부터 다시 열었다. 다양한 먹거리와 작은 콘서트, 공연 무대 등 볼거리가 많아 흥미롭다. 야시장이 열리기 전 대구시 중구청이 진행하는 근대문화골목 투어에 나서보는 것도 좋다. 근대건축물과 역사 흔적을 좇아 시간 여행을 즐길 수 있다. ‘김광석 다시 그리기 길’도 추천한다. 방천시장 인근 골목에 김광석을 테마로 벽화와 조형물, 공연장 등이 알차게 꾸며졌다. 대구 중구 교동길 40, 대구광역시청 관광과 053-803-6512.목포역에서 2㎞ 떨어진 자유시장 한쪽엔 매주 금·토요일 저녁 야시장이 문을 연다. ‘한국의 엘비스 프레슬리’라 불리며 1970년대를 풍미한 가수 남진의 이름을 딴 남진야시장이다. 남진의 고향이 목포다. 전국에서 처음으로 가수 이름을 딴 야시장답게 ‘T 자형’ 시장 전체를 ‘남진 컨셉트’로 꾸몄다. 시장 곳곳에 남진 피규어를 설치하고 초상화를 전시했다. 야시장 좌우로 들어선 수산물·건어물 상점 사이에는 목포 먹거리를 파는 포장마차형 노점이 일렬로 자리 잡았다. 남진야시장에서 목포의 밤을 즐겼다면 유달산과 갓바위, 삼학도 등을 둘러보며 낮시간의 목포를 구경하자. 아이가 있는 가족이라면 목포자연사박물관, 목포어린이바다과학관 등을 둘러봐도 좋다. 전남 목포시 자유로 122, 자유시장 상인회 061-245-1615.글=홍지연