River Market is home for creative exploration: Alongside the Bukhan River, people flock to check out food and art

A bird’s eye view of the Munhori River Market. The market is built alongside the beautiful Bukhan River. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

The banner that hangs at the entrance of the Munhori River Market. The river market’s catch phrase “make, play and dream” is written above the bird character.

Left: Kim Paul of Paul Bread bakes naan in front of a ceramic oven. Right: Arinuri’s udon, one of Munhori River Market’s top-selling snacks. [LIM HYUN-DONG]

Every first and third weekend of the month there is a market that opens regardless of the weather. People walk along the river, eat snacks and participated in the various activities offered at the Munhori River Market located in Yangpyeong, Gyeonggi, which is stationed alongside the Bukhan River. JoongAng Ilbo, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily, visited the Munhori River Market on March 18.The Munhori River Market first opened in April 2014 as artists living in Yangpeyeong came together to trade. It now strives to be a cultural market, featuring craft exhibitions, handicrafts, local specialties and a wide array of booths that provide opportunities for hands-on experiences.“The reason for choosing the riverside [as the location for the market] is simple,” said planner of Munhori River Market director Ahn Wan-bae, “It’s because the riverside is a place where children can come and play with their parents as well. Twenty thousand visitors come every year.”Near the 1.2-kilometer (0.75-mile) walkway built along the Bukhan River, booths were draped in white cloth. On this day, a total of 140 booths were set up. Approximately 40 percent of the booths sold handicrafts, 40 percent sold local specialties while 20 percent sold food.The booths were filled with delicate china tea sets, homemade wooden cutting boards, crystal glass crafts and other charming kitchen equipment. Some items created nostalgia, such as familiar fine-toothed combs and embroidered pillow covers. Choi Su-bin, who has spent the last 30 years making crafts, sold items made of hanji, traditional handmade paper, and handmade textiles embroidered with wild flowers. “I only gave lectures until now, but I’ve been coming to Munhori River Market every third week of the month since last year. Meeting new customers has become so enjoyable that I come here all the way from Hwacheon, Gangwon,”There are plenty of eateries at the river market. The offerings include organic ice cream, udon noodles, churros, french fries, homemade sausage, rice puffs, garlic bread and much more. Beverages that will quench visitors’ thirst during long walks through the market are also available, including hand-drip coffee, floral tea and pumpkin sikhye, a sweet rice drink.One of the more well-known booths, Paul Bread, serves organic bread. The best-seller is the Indian naan, priced at 2,000 won ($1.75). The owner of the shop, Kim Paul, spends all day in front of a fire-spewing oven, baking naan after naan.Arinuri, where people start lining up from as early as 11 a.m., is one of the river market’s most well-known booths. Lee Hyeon-suk sells hand-made buckwheat meat broth, soy sauce and udon with her daughter by her side.“It’s a special udon made from buckwheat meat broth, with all kinds of nutritious ingredients such as kelp, anchovies and different types of mushrooms.”The Munhori River Market also offers diverse hands-on experiences for visitors to enjoy. Working the potter’s wheel with an artist, making a bracelet with a glass craftsman, and weaving eco-bags with an art teacher are experiences offered by the river market. Jung Eun-hye of Ni Eulgool, is a star at the market. Ever since joining the market in August 2016, Jung has been drawing unique caricatures for visitors. The artist’s work is so famous that she has to turn away customers starting early in the afternoon. More than 800 people have had themselves drawn since she started.By HONG JI-YEON [kim.jungkyoon@joongang.co.kr]The Munhori River Market opens on the first and third weeks every month. It’s located at 941 Munho-ri, Seojong-myeon, Yangpyeong. The river market moves its location on the second Saturday of the month to Dojasesang in Yeoju, Gyeonggi, while on the fourth Saturday it moves to Mokgyenaru in Chungju, North Chungcheong. All three markets open at 10 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. For more information, visit cafe.naver.com/theseojong.매월 1·3주 주말이면 비가 오나 눈이 오나 항상 열리는 문화장터이자 놀이터가 있다. 눈이 무릎만큼 쌓여도, 비바람이 몰아쳐도, 이 시장엔 항상 사람들이 넘친다. 아이·노부모와 함께 강줄기를 따라 걸으며 군것질도 하고 아기자기한 체험도 한다. 날이 좋으면 아예 강변에 텐트 치고 돗자리 깔고 앉아 반나절 나들이를 즐기는 사람도 많다. 북한강을 배경으로 펼쳐지는 경기도 양평 문호리 리버마켓의 풍경이다. 3월 셋째 주 토요일인 18일에도 어김없이 열린 문호리 리버마켓에 다녀왔다. 막 겨울옷을 벗어 던진 강 물줄기를 따라 신기한 장터가 눈 앞에 벌어졌다. 글=홍지연 기자2014년 4월 시작한 문호리 리버마켓은 양평에 사는 예술가들이 모여 시작한 시장이다. 수공예품과 지역 특산 농산물·각종 공예 체험 부스·전시회 등 다양한 즐길 거리가 있는 문화시장을 표방한다.“강변을 택한 이유는 간단해요. 아이들이 부모와 함께 와서 놀 수 있는 장소이기 때문이죠. 매회 2만 명 이상이 찾아옵니다.” 문호리 리버마켓 기획자 안완배 감독이 말했다. 북한강 변을 따라 난 산책길 1.2㎞ 구간에 하얀 천막을 단 상점 부스가 줄을 이었다. 이날 차려진 부스는 모두 140여 개. 수공예품을 파는 곳이 40%, 먹거리가 20%, 농산물이 40%를 차지했다. 안 감독을 따라 마켓 구경에 나섰다. 장이 시작되는 오전 10시. 시장엔 벌써 방문객으로 가득했다.도자기 찻잔 세트와 수제 나무 도마, 유리 공예품 등 아기자기한 소품들이 많았다. 모두 손으로 만든 것들이어서 비슷한 모양은 있되 완전히 같은 제품은 없다. 나무로 만든 참빗, 수를 놓아 만든 베갯잇 등 옛날의 기억을 불러일으키는 정겨운 물건도 보였다. 한지공예품·야생화 자수 작품을 파는 예원공방 최수빈씨는 공예 경력이 무려 30년이다. “계속 강의만 하다가 2016년부터 문호리 리버마켓에 나오고 있어요. 시장에서 손님들 만나는 재미에 푹 빠져 강원도 화천에서 매월 셋째 주 주말마다 리버마켓으로 출근을 하네요.”문호리 리버마켓엔 먹거리도 풍성하다. 유기농 아이스크림·스테이크 컵밥·우동·떡볶이·츄러스·감자칩·수제소시지·뻥튀기·누룽지·마늘바게트·토스트 등 적당히 배를 채워주는 메뉴부터 핸드드립커피·꽃차·호박식혜 등 음료도 다양하다.가령 ‘폴브레드’는 유기농 빵을 판다. 우유·버터·계란 없이 국내산 쌀로 만든 치아바타 등이 주요 메뉴다. 가장 인기 있는 것은 인도 빵 난(2000원). 주인 김바오르씨는 불 지핀 도자기 화덕 앞에서 하루 종일 난을 구워낸다. 오전 11시부터 길게 줄이 늘어서는 ‘아리누리’는 리버마켓의 대표 맛집이다. 주부 경력 30년 이현숙씨가 직접 만든 메밀육수·간장·우동 등을 딸과 함께 판다. “다시마·멸치·각종 버섯·가다랑어 포(가츠오부시) 등을 넣고 직접 만든 메밀육수로 끓인 우동이에요.” 줄 선지 15분 만에 우동(6000원) 한 그릇을 받아들었다. 적당히 짭짤하고 감칠맛이 나는 국물을 한 방울도 남기지 않고 싹 비웠다. 볕이 내리쬐는 강변에 앉아 뜨끈한 우동으로 배를 채우고 났더니 조금 더 봄이 가까워진 느낌이다.리버마켓의 또 다른 자랑은 다양한 체험거리다. 도예가와 물레체험, 유리 공예가와 팔찌 만들기, 미술 교사와 에코백 만들기 체험 등이 가능하다. 이 가운데 ‘니얼굴’의 정은혜씨는 리버마켓의 스타다. 2016년 8월부터 리버마켓에 참여하고 있는 정씨는 방문객을 대상으로 개성 넘치는 캐리커처를 그려주는데, 오후 2~3시면 접수가 끝나버릴 정도로 인기다. 여태껏 리버마켓에서 그녀에게 그림을 의뢰한 사람이 800명이 넘는다.오전 10시에 시작한 마켓 투어는 오후 3시쯤 마무리됐다. 먹고 구경하고 체험하면서 느릿느릿 시장을 거닌 탓에 5시간이나 걸렸다. 음식을 사기 위해 긴 줄이 늘어서고 체험 순서를 기다리느라 길바닥에서 20분을 보내도 누구하나 불평하지 않는다. 푸짐하게 덤을 챙겨주는 셀러(판매자) 얼굴과 고맙다며 잔돈은 넣어두라는 손님 얼굴에 봄 햇살보다 더 따스한 미소가 피어났다.문호리 리버마켓은 양평군 서종면 북한강로 941번지 일대에서 매월 첫째·셋째 주 주말에 열린다. 리버마켓은 둘째 주 토요일엔 경기도 여주 도자세상으로, 넷째 주 토요일엔 충북 충주 목계나루로 장소를 옮겨 진행된다. 세 곳 시장은 오전 10시에 문 열어 오후 7시쯤 파한다. 자세한 정보는 리버마켓 카페(cafe.naver.com/theseojong)에서 확인.홍지연