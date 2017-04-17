Jin Goo opens up about acting : Actor hopes to branch out and wow fans as con artist in his new film, “One-Line”

Jin Goo [STUDIO 706]

Actor Jin Goo, who gained popularity after being on the TV drama “Descendants of the Sun” last year, is back with a new. The actor, who said he has fully enjoyed the popularity he gained from the previous drama, now attempts to wow fans once again in the movie “One-Line,” in which he plays not a soldier, but an ordinary citizen. Yet there is still a twist. He plays an ordinary citizen who turns out to be not so ordinary, after all. This is because his character is a sly con man who tries to take money from those who need an immediate cash flow.The actor said the role and the overall concept wasn’t too appealing to him, so he sought advice from director Yang Kyung-mo to explain why he should take it. The director then said he would give Jin the freedom to play the character as he wants. Although the movie has been not so successful, Jin has once again confirmed the idea that the communication between actor and director is the key to make the overall flow of the movie go smoothly. He sat down with Ilgan Sports, an affiliate of the Korea JoongAng Daily to talk more about his view on the movie and what will be the next step for him.I have and am very thankful. I don’t think the bubble has entirely gone but I can see that it’s going away. And I do know that it will all be gone completely at one point. So that’s why I have tried to enjoy the moment.I have dreamed of fans welcoming me at the airport ever since I was young, but that’s something I gave up on somewhere along the way. So when it became a reality, it made me really happy. I’m so thankful for my fans.There are little things I notice. Someone tapping on their phone wanting to take a selfie, and I just tell them to take one with me. Pen and paper just get in the way.Once you start a new job, you have a meeting [to get better acquainted with staff members.] From then, I try to put lots of pressure on directors. “How will you direct my character, because I don’t know from reading the script,” is what I say.One director said before that it’s the directors responsibility whether the movie is a success or whether the actors get bad reviews. Lots of young actors work too hard. I have done that, too, because none of us want to be cited for our faults and we all want to hear compliments. But when you prepare too much on your own you may set yourself up for a mental breakdown on set.It’s like, you think you’ve done your homework perfectly, but the subject you studied for is something completely different, as if you have done homework for the day after tomorrow instead of for that day.Directors can direct better than I can, and camera directors can film better than I can. They are professionals. So you just leave them to do their jobs. And you, as an actor, try to act well. That’s the prerequisite.I’m curious what my next job will be. I often try to imagine which character I get to become next month or next year.Sometimes I am about halfway through reading a scenario and then ask my manager if my character dies. If the answer is “no,” I say then there is no merit [in doing this character], and if the answer is “yes,” I say it is too tacky. (Laughs) Of course, that only happens one out of 10 times, and most of the time, scripts read like an interesting novel.BY CHO YEON-GYEONG[summerlee@joongang.co.kr]영화 개봉을 앞두고 "시나리오는 마음에 안 들었다"고 말할 수 있는 배우가 과연 몇이나 될까. 국내를 넘어 해외에서 뜨거운 반응을 불러 일으킨 드라마를 마쳤을 때도 "인기 거품을 제대로 즐길 생각이다"고 당당하게 밝혔던 진구(38)다.시선이 달라져도, 환경이 변해도 진구는 진구다. 예나 지금이나 입바른 소리 보다는 있는 그대로의 마음을 전하려는 솔직함이 매력적이고, 배우로서 끊임없이 작품과 캐릭터에 대해 고민 하면서도 현장에서는 최대한 놀고 즐기려는 한량 같은 성향도 여전하다.지난 달 29일 개봉한 영화 '원라인(양경모 감독)'은 흥행면에서 썩 기분좋은 성적을 거두고 있지는 못하지만, 영화를 이끈 진구를 비롯해 임시완·박병은 등 배우들은 서로가 서로에게 긍정적인 영향을 끼치며 좋은 인연을 만들었다는데 의의를 두고 있다."충분히 즐겼다. 너무 너무 감사하다. 아직 그 거품이 완전히 다 빠지지는 않은 것 같은데 빠지는 것이 보이고 있다. 그리고 언젠가는 완벽하게 다 빠질 것이라는 것을 알고 있다. 그래서 최대한 즐기려고 노력 중이다.""어렸을 때부터 공항에 가면 팬들이 날 맞이해 주는 광경을 꿈꿨다. '난 이제 안 되겠구나'라고 포기했던 모습이다. 근데 그게 현실화 되고 그 이상의 큰 사랑을 받으니까 진짜 행복하더라. 팬 분들께 감사하다.""주변에서는 똑같으려고 하지만 보이지 않는 그런 것들이 있었다. 한 달 전과 뭔가 달랐다. 자꾸 옆에서 휴대폰을 들고 만지작 거린다. '뭐야 갖고 와~'라고 하면 '셀카…'라면서 되게 조심스러워 한다. 그래서 '아, 갖고 와! 찍어 그냥!'이라면서 다 찍어줬다. 종이와 펜도 자꾸 내 앞으로 오더라.""너무 열심히 한다. 쓸데없을 정도로. 내가 지향하지 않는 스타일이다.(웃음) 유이에게도 똑같은 이야기를 했었다. 과거의 나도 신인 때 그래봤기 때문에 그 친구들의 마음이 어떤지는 잘 안다. 덜 혼나고 싶고 칭찬받고 싶으니까 남몰래 더 노력하는 것은 알겠는데 너무 많은 준비는 독이 되는 경우가 있다. 특히 혼자 준비를 하면 현장에서 멘붕을 겪게 된다.""감독님과 상의를 하는 것이면 모를까, 숙제를 완벽하게 했다고 생각하고 갔는데 과목이 다른 것이다. 내일 내야 할 숙제를 오늘 내면 아무 소용이 없지 않나. 감독과 관객이 원하는 숙제가 따로 있는데 결국 숙제를 잘못 한 것이다. 선생님과 함께 할 수 있다면 같이 할 때 더 쉽다. 난 그 친구들이 그랬으면 좋겠다.""아마 '마더(봉준호 감독)' 때 일 것이다. 당시에도 '봉준호, 봉준호' 했던 시절이니까. 감독님을 완벽하게 믿고 현장을 간 것은 그 때가 처음이었던 것 같다. 미련할 정도로 숙제를 안 하고 민 노트만 들고 갔는데 갈 때마다 꽉 채워서 왔다. 그런 느낌이었다.""새 작품에 들어가면 첫 미팅, 상견례를 하지 않나. 그 때부터 감독님들에게 부담을 많이 준다. '날 어떻게 만들 수 있나. 대본을 봐도 모르겠다'라고 말한다. 예전에 유하 감독님이 그러셨다. 영화가 잘 되도 감독 탓, 배우가 욕 먹어도 감독 탓이라고. 그래서 감독님들에게 협박 아닌 협박을 한다. '거지같이 나오면 욕 해버릴 거예요?'라고.(웃음)""감독은 나보다 연출을 잘하는 사람이고, 카메라 감독은 나보다 촬영을 잘하는 사람이다. 프로들이고 베테랑이라 부르지 않나. 그럼 그건 그들에게 다 맡기면 된다. 대신 배우는 연기를 잘해야지. 연기를 잘 할 것이라는 전제 조건은 있어야 한다.""차기작이다. 나도 내 차기작이 궁금하다. 다음 달, 늦으면 내년에 나는 어떤 옷을 입고 어떤 성격을 갖고 있는 인물이 돼 있을까 상상한다."나오는 책들은 기본적으로 다 좋은 것 같다. 가끔 중간까지 보다가 매니저에게 전화를 걸 때가 있다. '그래서 내가 죽니?'라고 물었을 때 안 죽는다고 하면 '메리트가 없는데' 싶고, 죽는다고 하면 '거봐 뻔해, 안 해!'가 답변이 된다.(웃음) 물론 그런 작품은 10권 중 1권 나올까 말까고 대부분 재미있는 소설책 한 편을 읽은 느낌이 든다."조연경 기자