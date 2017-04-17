Hanbok-clad Jesus on show in Germany

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, far right, and German Commissioner for Culture and the Media Monika Grutters, second from the right, view the paintings by Korean modern artist Kim Ki-chang (1914-2001) that depict the life of Jesus in a Korean traditional style of painting. They are at the opening of “The Luther Effect : Protestantism - 500 Years in the World” exhibition at the Deutsches Historisches Museum in Berlin, Germany on Wednesday. The paintings are on loan from the Seoul Museum [SEOUL MUSEUM]

Unique paintings that depict the life of Jesus in Korean traditional style by modern artist Kim Ki-chang (1914-2001) are now on view in Berlin, Germany, as part of an exhibition about the global history of Protestantism held to celebrate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.Seoul Museum said on Wednesday the exhibition titled “The Luther Effect : Protestantism - 500 Years in the World” opened at the Deutsches Historisches Museum, with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and German Commissioner for Culture and the Media Monika Grutters attending. They also viewed the paintings loaned by the Korean museum, located in Buam-dong, central Seoul.Steinmeier was quoted as saying, “We appreciate this chance to know the spread of Christianity in Korea and the potential of Korean art through the paintings.”According to the German museum, the show illustrates the global diversity and history of Protestantism and its effect and counter-effect through the world including the examples of Germany and Europe between 1450 and 1600, North America 1600?1900 and Korea 1850?2000.Kim’s 30 paintings that depict Christ in hanbok (Korean traditional clothing) with a Korean appearance in Korean settings were inspired by the artist’s physical disability and the tragedy of the Korean War, according to the Seoul museum.BY MOON SO-YOUNG[symoon@joongang.co.kr]