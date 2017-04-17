Accelerate the EV transformation (국문)

I received an email from a reader upon reading my article about the unpleasant experience of attempting to drive from Seoul to Daejeon in an all-electric Chevrolet Bolt on April 11. The reader, who has been driving a gas-fueled car for 15 years, said he had changed his mind about buying an electric car upon reading the article. The exasperation of trying to recharge the vehicle throughout the trip reminded him of the similar annoyance for drivers of LPG vehicles due to the lack of fuel stations in the early stages.
The trouble with an electric vehicle (EV) stems entirely from a lack of infrastructure. The government said it is trying its best to beef up charging infrastructure. It vows to increase 1,139 charging units to 3,000 by 2020.
The first hybrid car Hyundai FGV-1 was developed in 1995. It has been eight years since the car became available. The car can run on both gasoline and electricity. It was a transition vehicle before the roads become all-electric.
The EV campaign was planned a decade ago, but the government moves as the mission has suddenly landed on it.
While Korea has been taking its time, China is way ahead in EV proliferation. EV sales as of last year reached 802,100 units, compared to 12,000 in Korea.
EVs are common in Norway and the Netherlands. Manufacturers have also made fast headway in clean-fuel vehicle technology. Except for a relatively slow response to sudden stops, the Bolt is highly recommended. It has the strength to bolt uphill and steers smoothly around the corners. The interior is spacey because a small motor replaces the usual bulky engine. It emits zero carbon and does little harm to the environment.
The EV system and operational flaws also need improvement. Most of the charging stations are unattended, gathering rust and spider webs. There were no benefits for public parking or traffic or toll fees for EVs as promised.
The apps for charging also need fixing. The government provides information and maps on charging stations on its website. But the webpage lacking GPS guidance is little help when trying to locate a charging station while driving. In order not to stay behind, Korea must accelerate its steps for the transformation. The government must do its role so that I can confidently tell readers to buy an EV.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 13, Page 33
*The author is an industry reporter of the JoongAng Ilbo.
MOON HEE-CHUL
중앙일보 4월 11일자(B2면)에 게재된 ‘서울~대전 길 봉변당한 전기차’ 기사를 읽고 충북 청주에 사는 독자가 e메일을 보내왔다. 액화석유가스(LPG) 차량을 15년째 몬다는 독자는 “전기차를 구매하려고 했었는데 기사를 읽고 마음을 바꿨다”고 했다. 기자가 전기차 충전을 못해 발을 동동 구르던 모습이, LPG차 구입 당시 가스 충전소를 찾아 헤매던 시절과 오버랩된 듯했다.
전기차를 탔다가 봉변을 당했던 가장 큰 이유는 전기차 인프라가 충분히 갖춰지지 않아서다. 정부는 “최선을 다해 충전소를 늘리고 있다”고 말한다. 현재 1139기인 충전기를 정부는 2020년까지 3000기로 늘린다고 한다. 하지만 하이브리드 전기차가 국내 처음 등장한 건 1995년(현대 FGV-1)이다. 일반 대중에게 판매가 시작(2009년)된 지도 8년이 지났다. 이 차량은 기름을 넣어도 되지만 전기로 달릴 수도 있다. 순수 전기차 시대로 가기 위한 중간 단계였다.
이렇게 전기차 시대를 준비할 시간이 주어졌었지만 정부는 이제 와서 발등에 불이 떨어진 것처럼 움직인다.
한국이 손 놓고 있을 때 중국은 저만치 앞서갔다. 중국의 지난해 전기차 누적 판매 대수는 80만2100대에 달한다. 한국(1만2000대)과 비교하기조차 부끄럽다. 노르웨이·네덜란드 등 전기차 선진국 도로에서도 쉽게 전기차를 볼 수 있다고 한다.
한국이 팔짱 끼고 관망하는 동안 자동차 제조사들도 전기차 제조 기술을 비약적으로 끌어올렸다. 기자가 시승했던 전기차 볼트EV가 대표적이다. 급제동 시 반응속도가 느린 점을 제외하면 별로 흠잡을 구석이 없었다. 힘이 약할 줄 알았는데 오르막길 순간가속력은 기대 이상이었다. 코너링도 꽤 만족할 만했다. 엔진 대신 크기가 작은 모터를 달았기 때문에 실내·수납 공간도 넉넉하다. 배기가스가 없어 지구 건강에도 도움이 된다고 하니 이 얼마나 좋은가.
제도 시행·운영상 허점도 개선해야 한다. 대부분의 전기차 충전기는 관리가 제대로 되지 않아 녹슬거나 거미줄에 둘러싸여 있었다. 공영주차장·혼잡통행료 할인 등의 혜택도 시승하는 동안 전혀 경험하지 못했다.
민간업체가 만든 전기차 충전소 애플리케이션도 보완·관리가 필요하다. 정부는 웹페이지로만 충전소 정보를 제공한다. 하지만 GPS가 제대로 동작하지 않는 웹사이트를 쳐다보면서 충전소를 찾다간 교통사고가 날 수 있다. 전기차 후진국으로 전락한 느낌이지만, 한국만 시대 변화를 거부할 순 없는 노릇이다. 이제라도 미진한 부분을 보완해 전기차 선진국을 따라잡아야 한다. e메일을 보낸 독자에게 “당장 전기차를 구매하는 게 현명하죠!”라는 답변을 보낼 수 있도록. 정부가 어떤 역할을 하는지에 달렸다.
문희철 산업부 기자