DSME’s path ahead still uncertain (국문)
언제까지 채권단 팔 비틀기식 구조조정할 건가
Apr 17,2017
The National Pension Service (NPS) finally agreed to go along with a new government-led debt restructuring program for financially-stricken Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).
Under the scheme, the fund managing public old-age pensions would shift 390 billion won ($343 million) worth of holdings in DSME bonds into equity to ease the shipbuilder’s debt burden. The sum makes up 30 percent of the outstanding DSME bonds, which are worth 1.35 trillion won. DSME will most likely gain a new lifeline from creditors during the meeting next week after the biggest bondholder, NPS, has given its endorsement.
If the NPS remained recalcitrant to debt relief, the elephantine shipbuilder could have headed to court-led prearranged reorganization program as authorities had repeatedly warned.
The prepackaged scheme, institutionalized last year, is still a new concept and yet to be applied. Over 1,300 parts suppliers to DSME may not get their payments on schedule during the court revival process, leading to a chain bankruptcy.
The backlog of 114 vessels could be interrupted if clients cancel their orders due to worries about the future of the shipbuilder and quality of their ships.
Although the lifeline has been extended, its future remains uncertain. The company’s future still hinges on the recovery of the global demand. Clarksons Research recently slashed its outlook on global shipbuilding demand in 2018 by 20 percent.
The state has again resorted to twisting the arms of creditors to come to the rescue of a big company. Instead of persuading them and drawing their willful support, authorities and state lenders more or less gave them an ultimatum that the bondholders would lose most of their money if they did not go along with their plan.
The government has lost credibility as it had promised that the 4.2 trillion won bailout in October 2015 would be the last for DSME.
The NPS’ argument that it must protect losses in the pension funds of 20 million people won more sympathy than the government’s rationale that the fall of a major shipbuilder would bring about disastrous ramifications for the economy.
Presidential candidates have been rushing to the southern coastal region with pledges to save the shipyard. The government’s push to save DSME raises suspicion that it is trying to score points with the next president.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 15, Page 26
극심한 경영난을 겪는 대우조선해양의 정부 채무조정안에 국민연금이 마침내 14일 동의했다. 대우조선 회사채 잔액 1조3500억원어치의 약 30%(약 3900억원)를 들고 있는 국민연금이 출자전환 등 고통분담을 하기로 했다. 이로써 다음주 사채권자 집회에서 지난달 23일 발표된 정부 채무조정안이 통과될 것으로 기대된다.
일단 파국은 면했다. 국민연금이 끝까지 버텼을 때 가게 될 P플랜(석 달 내 단기 법정관리)의 불확실성을 덜 수 있게 된 것이다. 지난해 신설된 P플랜 회생절차는 한 번도 가보지 않은 길이다. 대우조선 1300여 중소 협력사들은 아무래도 기자재 대금이나 인건비 지급 등의 지연으로 줄도산 사태가 나지 않을까 걱정해 왔다. 대우조선이 건조 중인 114척 가운데 P플랜을 빌미로 발주 취소를 남발하는 선주가 많을 경우는 재앙의 시나리오에 해당한다.
하지만 급한 불을 껐다뿐이지 앞으로 첩첩산중이다. “우리가 어떤 결정을 내리든 꽃길은 없다”는 국민연금 관계자의 푸념처럼 조선 경기라는 외생 변수에 회사의 명운을 걸어야 한다는 점은 변함없다. 영국 클락슨사의 내년도 조선 시황 전망이 최근 20% 하향 조정된 것도 불안의 그림자를 드리운다.
큰 기업이 어려움에 처할 때면 전가의 보도처럼 채권단 팔 비틀기식 구조조정을 밀어붙이는 모습도 다시금 비판의 도마에 올랐다. 금융위원회와 국책은행들은 진작 이해관계자들을 설득하기보다 발등에 불이 떨어지면 완력으로 해결하려는 행태를 보여 왔다. "마지막 자금 지원"이라고 약속하고 지원을 거듭하는 양치기 소년 행태도 신뢰도를 떨어뜨렸다.
‘국가경제를 살리기 위한 고통 분담’이란 금융위원회와 산업은행의 호소가 ‘2000만 연금 가입자의 손실을 한 푼이라도 줄여야 한다’는 국민연금의 충정에 밀리는 모양새였던 것도 이런 여론 때문이다. 그러잖아도 대선 후보들, 특히 조선소 근거지인 경남권 출신 후보들은 ‘대우조선 살리기’에 열심이다. '정부가 차기 대통령감 눈치 보는 것 아니냐'는 세간의 의심도 의식할 필요가 있다.