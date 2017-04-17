Brazil to adopt Korean traffic regulation system

Joao Doria

Sao Paulo Mayor Joao Doria may implement a part of Seoul’s traffic regulation and information system in the most populated city in Brazil as early as next year.“We are very interested in Seoul’s traffic regulation system, especially how the people here can use a single public transportation card for not only buses and subways but even cabs and other purposes, as well,” Doria told the Korea JoongAng Daily on Friday at the residence of the Brazilian ambassador in central Seoul. “Sao Paulo also has a card for public transportation, but it can only be used in bus, train and subways. We intend to expand the use of the card.”Doria also discussed the traffic regulation system of Seoul in a meeting with Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon at his office on Thursday. He was also presented with the title of an honorary mayor of Seoul by Park. His visit was scheduled in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of Seoul and Sao Paulo’s establishment of sister-city status.The expansion of the use of public transportation cards, as well as the renovation of the traffic information system of Sao Paulo, may be implemented from as early as next year, according to Sergio Avelleda, secretary of the transportation department of the Sao Paulo city government.“We may expand the traffic card system so that it can be used for movies or at a convenience store, as it is in Korea,” said Avelleda, who had visited the Seoul Transport Operation and Information Services (Topis) every day from Thursday to Friday. “We are especially impressed with how much information is provided to someone using public transportation.“For instance, here, people know when the next bus is coming, and even how many people are on the bus,” he added. “We have some 15,000 buses in Sao Paulo, the largest number in a city in the world. Once we select private companies to run them within this year, we will be implementing some systems of Topis, as early as next year.”A few days before his visit to Korea, Mayor Doria had named Aug. 15, Independence Day in Korea, as “Korean Culture Day.”“The day is designated for Koreans to celebrate the country’s independence,” the mayor said. “We are also pursuing a project to reconstruct and renovate some of the dilapidated areas in Bom Retiro, which is densely populated by Koreans.”Doria added, “I respect the determination and dedication of Korean people in general, and my trip to Korea has strengthened my impression of them.”During his four-day visit in Seoul, the mayor also held meetings with Hyundai Motor Group, SK Networks, LG CNS, Samsung Electronics, Posco E&C, Mirae Asset Investment Bank and Korea Investment Corporation.“There are some 55 assets in Sao Paulo that can be privatized,” Doria said. “We would like to invite investors in Korea to invest in opportunities in the city such as in the development of Interlagos Motorsport Circuit and the exhibition and convention center Anhembi.”BY ESTHER CHUNG [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]