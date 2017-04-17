Don’t underestimate Pyongyang (국문)

As if scoffing at the international community, which warned of any further military provocations, North Korea launched yet another ballistic missile on Sunday. The launch was conducted only nine hours before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived on his first trip to South Korea. It was the fifth missile test this year and the second missile test this month alone. Though the test ended in failure, as the missile exploded right after its launch, North Korea carried out the missile test in spite of U.S. and Chinese protests.
Deploying the USS Carl Vison Carrier Strike Group to the Korean Peninsula, the U.S. government warned that North Korea would pay an outrageous price if it conducts a sixth nuclear test or additional launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles. In addition, China also applied pressure to make North Korea behave prudently. China sent back North Korean cargo ships loaded with coal and then on Friday China’s flagship carrier, Air China, halted its regular flights between Pyongyang and Beijing. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats in their first summit meeting on April 6 and 7. China then began to impose sanctions against North Korea.
As if North Korea was conscious of the strong posture of these two nations, it did not dare to conduct the sixth nuclear test or launch an ICBM. North Korea might recognize that those actions would cross the red line and bring about a U.S. strike.
Nevertheless, we should not dismiss this missile launch as merely a move to attract attention. High-tech weapons, like missiles, need to undergo several rounds of stabilization before they become militarily meaningful strategic assets. Military experts suspect that the missile might be an ICBM or an SLBM, though it was not clearly identified yet.
Extra large missiles, apparently some new types of ICBM, were unveiled in the military parade in Pyongyang to mark the 105th birthday of North Korea founder, Kim Il Sung. Though many watchers say that the missiles are just uncompleted mockups, we cannot dismiss the possibility that they are real. In the past, North Korea showed off mock-up missiles and then later succeeded in test-firing real ones on several occasions.
It is said that the Trump administration adopted “maximum pressure and engagement” as its North Korea policy. It is such a relief that the United States has decided to use a maximum pressure strategy instead of a preemptive strike, which spawned rumors that war will break out in April. Needless to say, South Korea should impose strong pressure on North Korea in order for the new U.S. strategy to take effect. Also, China should impose tight sanctions against North Korea for the sake of peace in Northeast Asia.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 17, Page 30
북한이 군사적 도발을 자제하라는 국제사회의 경고를 비웃듯 어제 미사일을 또 쐈다. 그것도 마이크 펜스 미국 부통령의 한국 도착 9시간 전에 이뤄졌다. 올해 들어 다섯 번째, 이달에만 두 번째다. 발사 직후 폭발해 실패로 끝났지만 미국의 무력시위와 중국의 만류에도 실험을 감행한 것은 북한이 또 ‘벼랑 끝 전술(brinkmanship)’에 나섰음을 의미한다.
북한의 6차 핵실험이 임박했다는 관측이 번지면서 미 도널드 트럼프 행정부는 유례없이 강력한 무력시위에 나섰다. 항공모함 칼빈슨함까지 한반도에 배치하며 추가 핵실험이나 대륙간탄도미사일(ICBM) 발사시험이 이뤄질 경우 엄청난 대가를 치러야 할 것이라고 경고했다.
여기에 중국도 북한의 경거망동을 막기 위한 압박에 가세했다. 북한산 석탄 반송조치에 이어 15일에는 중국 항공사의 평양 노선을 끊었다. 지난 6~7일 열렸던 트럼프 미 대통령과 시진핑(習近平) 중국 국가주석 간의 정상회담 때 논의됐던 대북제재조치가 가시화된 셈이다. 북한도 이런 미·중 양국의 강경자세를 의식한 탓인지 핵실험과 ICBM 발사시험까지 감행하지는 않았다. 자칫하면 미국의 선제공격까지 각오해야 할 레드라인을 넘는 행위인 줄은 알았던 까닭이다.
그런데도 이번 도발을 단순한 눈길 끌기용으로 과소평가해선 안 된다. 미사일과 같은 첨단 무기가 군사적으로 의미 있는 전략적 자산이 되려면 수차례에 걸친 안정화 작업이 필요하다. 아직 정확한 실체가 파악되진 않았지만 이번에 폭발한 게 사정거리 3000㎞ 이상인 무수단(KN-07)이나 잠수함발사탄도미사일(SLBM)을 개량한 북극성-2형(KN-15)이라면 북한이 이들 무기의 개량에 총력을 쏟고 있음을 의미한다.
105주년 태양절(김일성 생일)이었던 지난 15일 열병식 때 신형 ICBM처럼 보이는 초대형 미사일이 등장한 것도 예사롭지 않은 대목이다. 이를 두고 “완성되지 않은 모조품”이라는 분석도 적지 않지만 그저 넘길 일은 아니다. 과거 북한이 가짜를 선보인 뒤 얼마 뒤 진짜 미사일 실험에 성공한 사례가 적지 않았기 때문이다. 따라서 이번엔 핵실험이나 ICBM 발사가 없었더라도 북한의 위협은 나날이 커지고 있음을 잊어서는 안 된다.
그간 갈피를 못잡던 트럼프 행정부가 ‘최고의 압박과 개입’ 전략으로 대북 정책기조를 결정했다고 한다. 미국이 ‘4월 전쟁설’까지 낳았던 선제타격론 대신 최대 압박전략으로 방향을 튼 것은 다행스러운 일이다. 우리로선 미국의 새 전략이 효력을 발휘하도록 북한을 강력히 압박해야 함은 말할 나위가 없다. 중국 역시 동북아시아 평화를 위해 대북제재를 물샐 틈 없이 이행해야 할 것이다.