KCON in Chiba will showcase 60 acts

KCON, a Korean pop music and culture convention, will be held in Japan next month, showcasing 60 fast-rising K-pop artists, according to its organizer Monday.The three-day event at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, east of Tokyo, from May 19 will feature Apink, CNBLUE, Cosmic Girl, GFriend, Lovelyz, Seventeen and more hot K-pop names, the organizer of the event said.CJ E&M’s cable TV subsidiary Mnet will broadcast its music chart show MCountdown live from the venue for three days. Various meet-and-greets, K-pop dance lectures and Korean food tasting events will be available for attendees.KCON is slated for other regions throughout the year, with two American events coming up at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 23-24, and at the LA Convention Center in Los Angeles on Aug. 18-20. KCON is also scheduled to hold its first event in Australia in September. Yonhap