Ye Jung-hwa breaches forbidden space

Fitness trainer turned media personality Ye Jung-hwa is embroiled in controversy for a photo posted on Instagram yesterday.The photo shows Ye inside a restricted area of Gyeonggijeon Shrine that contains an apricot tree in full bloom. The Waryongmae, or Lying Dragon Plum Tree Blossom, named for its dragon shape, is thought to be more than 100 years old.The fact that Ye went inside the restricted area and possibly broke a branch of the famous tree irked many users on Instagram. Ye later deleted the photo.Ye’s agency Daydream Entertainment apologized in a statement yesterday that read, “Although we acknowledge that entering a restricted area is a problem, the apricot branch was a prop for shooting.”Jeonju City Hall stated that the photo shoot itself was against the rules.By Kim Jung-kyoon