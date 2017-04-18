A blind orchestra takes the stage : Hearts of Vision performs its shows in pitch darkness

The Hearts of Vision Chamber Orchestra, which consists of visually impaired musicians, performed at the Cello Plus Chamber Music Festival at Michigan State University on April 5, led by music director Lee Sang-jae. [JOONGANG SUNDAY]

Lee Sang-jae [JOONGANG ILBO]

When the members of the Hearts of Vision Chamber Orchestra take their seats, there are no music stands or conductor on stage, just the musicians and their instruments.The orchestra consists entirely of visually impaired musicians. On April 5, they performed at the Cello Plus Chamber Music Festival at Michigan State University’s Fairchild Theatre, led by music director Lee Sang-jae. Instead of watching the baton of a conductor to keep tempo, the musicians listen for Lee’s voice, and instead of following a score, they memorize the piece after reading Braille notations.Hearts of Vision was the first Korean orchestra to be invited to the festival. The group started the show with Beethoven’s “Triple Concerto” and “Egmont Overture.” The Nobilis Trio, comprising violinist Ruggero Allifranchini, cellist Suren Bagratuni and pianist Stephen Prutsman, performed with the orchestra on stage. The music festival at Michigan State was not the first time the two groups have collaborated. In 2015, they appeared together at Carnegie Hall in New York. It was the second time the Hearts of Vision Chamber Orchestra had performed at the prestigious music venue, the first being in 2011.The highlight of every show put on by Hearts of Vision comes during the second half, when the lights of the hall are turned off and the orchestra plays in pitch darkness. The group does this to show audiences the experiences of the blind. Before the lights are turned off, Lee always tells audience members, “Close your eyes and listen with your heart.”The Korean orchestra was invited to the festival by Bagratuni, who in addition to playing cello for the Nobilis Trio is also director of the music festival. “I get more into my zone when I am performing with Hearts of Chamber than any other prestigious orchestras,” he said.This year marks the 10th anniversary of the orchestra, which has had its share of ups and downs. In 2011, the orchestra was almost disbanded due to financial troubles but was able to bounce back with their performance at Carnegie Hall.“Our orchestra was funded by a social welfare organization for two years, but when that stopped, it was hard to lead it by myself,” Lee recalled. “But I said to myself, ‘We can’t give up now. If we can memorize 60 songs, we can make it work.’”Many hours of rigorous practice have helped the orchestra get to where it is now. Though rewarding, some members talk about how exhausted they’ve been with how much Lee makes them practice.Lee himself lost his vision after a car accident at the age of 7. He says he still can’t forget the moment when all of the lights of the world suddenly disappeared. During his time at a school for the blind, he attempted suicide but was stopped by a passerby.Afterward, it was the clarinet that became the driving force in his life. He went to United States in the early ’90s to study at the Peabody Conservatory, where he became the first visually impaired person to receive a Ph.D.Since the emergence of the Hearts of Vision Chamber Orchestra, Lee says the public’s perspective of disabled people has improved significantly. “The key is to accept them as everybody else. People assume that visually impaired people are superior at memorizing and listening, but that is not possible without effort.”Lee added that the orchestra’s long-term goal is to become an established professional group and show that visually impaired people can also become musicians.“I hope our orchestra can become a beacon of hope for those in the younger generation who are in pain,” Lee said.BY KIM KYUNG-HEE [jeon.sohyun@joongang.co.kr]지휘자·악보 없이 불 꺼진 무대, 관객은 마음으로 들었다5일 오후 7시30분(현지시간) 미국 미시간주립대에서 열린 미시간 국제음악제. 객석을 가득 메운 청중이 숨을 죽이고 지켜보는 가운데 우리말로 된 구호가 공연장의 정적을 깼다. 하트시각장애인체임버오케스트라(이하 하트체임버) 음악감독인 이상재(50) 나사렛대 교수가 연주의 시작을 알리기 위해 보낸 신호였다. 보통은 지휘자의 손짓으로 박자를 맞추지만 시각장애인들로 구성된 이 오케스트라에는 지휘자도 악보도 없었다. 단원들은 오로지 이 교수의 목소리에 귀를 기울이고 있다가 동시에 첫 음을 터뜨렸다. 단원 21명 중 13명이 중증 시각장애인(11명은 1급)인 하트체임버가 세계적으로 권위를 인정받는 미시간 국제음악제의 메인 무대를 장식했다. 특별공연이 아니라 정식으로 초청받아 이 무대에 선 것은 일반인 전공자 오케스트라를 포함해서도 국내 최초다.1부에서는 베토벤이 청각 장애가 시작될 무렵 작곡한 ‘3중 협주곡’과 대중에게도 널리 알려진 ‘에그몬트 서곡’ 등이 연주됐다. ‘노빌리스 트리오’도 협주자로 함께했다. 스티븐 푸르츠먼(피아노), 수렌 바그라투니(첼로), 루제로 알리프란치니(바이올린) 등은 2004년부터 미국·유럽 등에서 활발히 공연을 펼치고 있는 트리오다.2부에선 이날 공연의 하이라이트인 ‘암전(暗轉) 공연’이 펼쳐졌다. 공연장의 모든 불이 꺼지고 영화 ‘쉰들러 리스트’ OST곡인 ‘Theme from Schindler’s List’의 선율이 흘러나왔다. 이 교수는 늘 암전 공연에 앞서 관객들에게 “눈을 감고 마음으로 들어보세요”라고 말한다. 불이 환하게 켜져 있을 때도 시각장애인들의 세상은 어둡다는 것, 이들이 모든 악보를 다 외워서 연주하고 있었다는 걸 새삼 실감하게 되는 순간이다.하트체임버가 노빌리스 트리오와 호흡을 맞춘 건 이번이 세 번째였다. 2014년 8월 한국을 찾았던 트리오가 국내 최초의 시각장애인 음악학 박사이자 클라리넷 연주자인 이 교수에게 협연을 제안한 게 인연이 됐다. 이 교수가 자신뿐 아니라 하트체임버와 다 같이 협연하자고 역제안을 했고 이게 받아들여지면서 첫 공연이 성사됐다. 두 번째 무대는 2015년 미국 뉴욕 카네기홀에서 열린 앙코르 공연이었다. 하트체임버는 2011년 카네기홀 역사상 처음으로 시각장애인 오케스트라로서 무대에 선 데 이어 4년 뒤 또다시 모든 연주자가 선망하는 무대에 섰다.이번 공연은 미시간 국제음악제 디렉터이자 노빌리스 트리오 멤버인 바그라투니의 초청으로 이뤄졌다. 그는 “하트체임버와의 협연은 뉴욕필하모닉이나 런던심포니보다도 음악적인 집중도가 훨씬 높다”고 말했다. 주최 측은 하트체임버를 위해 호텔 숙박비와 식비를 제공했다. 왕복 항공료는 문화체육관광부의 지원을 받았다.올해로 창단 10주년을 맞은 하트체임버에 미시간 국제음악제 참가는 또 다른 10년을 향한 의미 있는 출발이다. 이 교수는 “국제적으로 명성을 얻게 되면 국내에서도 크고 작은 공연 기회가 많아지면서 하트체임버를 더 많이 알릴 수 있는 선순환 효과가 있다”고 설명했다. 실제로 2011년 재정난으로 해체 위기를 맞았을 때도 카네기홀 공연이 극적으로 성사되면서 재기의 발판을 마련할 수 있었다. 이 교수는 “2007년 창단 후 2년간 한 사회복지단체의 지원을 받았는데 그게 뚝 끊기고 나니 혼자 힘으로 오케스트라를 이끄는 게 너무 버거웠다”며 “하지만 ‘이제껏 우리가 외워서 연주할 수 있게 된 곡만 60곡이 넘는데 이대로 주저앉을 순 없다. 실력으로 정면승부해 보자’고 결심하고 카네기홀의 문을 두드렸다”고 회고했다. 지금은 외운 곡이 150곡에 이른다.앞이 보이지 않는 장애를 가지고도 실력 면에서 당당히 비장애인들과 어깨를 나란히 할 수 있게 된 것은 오로지 막대한 연습량이 뒷받침됐기 때문이다. 단원들도 이 교수의 하드 트레이닝에 혀를 내두르곤 한다. 비장애인으로 창단 때부터 함께 활동해온 김담희(36)씨는 “악보를 외울 필요가 없는 객원멤버조차 자연스레 외워질 만큼 같은 곡을 수십 번 연습한다”고 소개했다. 이 교수는 7세 때 교통사고로 시력을 잃었다. 모든 빛이 사라지던 순간의 기억은 지금도 잊히지 않는다고 했다. 맹학교에 다닐 때는 공원에서 자살을 기도했다가 행인에게 발견돼 극적으로 목숨을 건지기도 했다. 그런 그에게 클라리넷은 유일한 삶의 이유이자 원동력으로 다가왔다. 1990년대 초엔 부모의 만류에도 불구하고 미국 유학길에 올랐다. 커피와 홍차를 하루에도 수십 잔씩 마셔가며 학업에 전념했고 결국 97년 피바디 음대 역사상 최초의 시각장애인 음악박사가 됐다.하트체임버가 연주해온 지난 10년간 장애인에 대한 세상의 인식은 어떻게 변했을까. 이 교수는 “예전보다는 크게 나아졌다”면서도 “진정한 인식의 개선은 장애인들을 특이한 시선으로 보지 말고 그저 인간으로서의 존엄성을 가진 우리 사회의 한 구성원으로 받아들이는 것”이라고 강조했다. 그는 “흔히 시각장애인들은 청력과 암기력이 월등하게 뛰어나다고 생각하는데 그런 얘기를 들을 때마다 가슴이 콱 막힌다”며 “암기 하나 하는 데도 얼마나 많은 시간과 노력이 필요한지 모른다. 나도 잠을 줄이는 방법 하나로 평생을 버텨왔다”고 덧붙였다.하지만 장애를 가지고도 당당하게 음악인으로 살아가는 건 노력만으로는 힘든 게 현실이다. 하트체임버 단원 중에서도 그새 4명이 교사·안마사 등 다른 길을 택해 오케스트라를 떠났다. 이 교수는 “하트체임버의 장기적인 목표는 프로페셔널한 오케스트라로 자리매김해서 시각장애인도 음악가로 살아갈 수 있다는 확신을 갖도록 돕는 일”이라며 “요즘 청년실업 등으로 많은 사람이 힘들어 하는데 우리의 연주가 그들에게도 조금이나마 희망이 됐으면 좋겠다”고 말했다.김경희 기자