A backward bourse (국문)
Banks make money primarily from charging more for loans than they pay on deposits.
Apr 18,2017
Many Koreans wonder why they hear little about people earning big money from stock investments. Even economic experts cannot give a clear answer. Some give a textbook-like explanation. The Korean economy has lost its dynamics. Corporate performance has sagged, bringing economic growth down to around 2-percent. Others say it is because Samsung Electronics is more or less the sole driver of the main bourse. Samsung companies make up 450 trillion won ($395 billion) of the market capitalization, or 30 percent of the total Korean Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) value. Without Samsung Electronics, the Kospi would not move.
These interpretations, however, do not explain the fundamental reason. Individuals are drawn to the market whenever shares show any sign of an upward movement. They got their hopes up for the Kospi rallying towards a record high of 2,216 on April 25, 2011. But that is wishful thinking.
Unless the fundamentals are improved, the market has its limit. The stock underwent a rout after talk of a North Korean provocation and possible retaliatory action from the U.S. last week. Funds go through similar swings. Local institutions trade as fast as retail investors and focus on short-term profits. A market rally, therefore, can hardly be sustained.
Legendary investors Warren Buffet, Peter Lynch and Benjamin Graham made billions from stock investments because they focused on long-term value instead of market momentum. Graham famously said, “In the short term, the market is a voting machine, but in the long run it is a weighing machine.” They kept to their principle when investing in Korean stocks. They parked their money in stocks with sustainable value after thorough analysis.
Stocks with 10 percent or more foreign equity investment total 466 or just 20 percent of the 2,249 listed Korean companies. Foreign buying entirely revolves around 30 manufacturing bluechips like Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, Hyundai Motor, Hyundai Mobis and Posco. Foreign ownership in these companies’ shares is 50 percent to 70 percent.
Foreigners have been collecting these shares since the Korean stock market was liberalized in 1998. The real jewels of the Korean stock market are in the hands of foreigners. Samsung Electronics’ predominance in the memory chip market has been cemented in the so-called super-cycle in semiconductors, where prices as well as demand point to upward momentum. It estimates an operating profit of 40 trillion won this year regardless of the Galaxy Note7 debacle late last year. Its stock has nearly doubled from a year ago to hover above 2.1 million won. Most of the circulating stocks, except treasury stocks, change hands among foreign investors.
The Korean stock market has become a playing field mostly for foreign investors. Financial institutions are still chained by layers of regulations, a legacy of the government’s industrialization policy of the 1960s. Banks and securities firms merely acted as the financing channels for the mid- and large-sized manufacturers.
The world has changed, but these financing practices remain unchanged. Outdated rules still dominate the financial industry. The government has its heavy hand in bank and corporate affairs. Former President Park Geun-hye was able to demand donations from chaebol owners and had her senior secretary for economic affairs meddle in appointments in commercial banks.
These practices have made the Korean financial industry a frog in a pond. Banks make money primarily from charging more for loans than they pay on deposits. They play the role of consumer lenders in the U.S. In the meantime, foreign institutional players got richer from their investments in our blue chips.
The fact that local investors cannot make money from their stock and fund investments underscores the fundamental weaknesses of our domestic financial industry. The new president must upgrade and advance the Korean financial industry. Only then can Koreans make money off their own stock market.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 17, Page 28
*The author is an editorial writer of the JoongAng Ilbo.
Kim Dong-ho
코스피 지수가 올라도 왜 주식으로 돈 벌었다는 사람은 없는 걸까. 많은 한국인이 궁금해한다. 경제 전문가들도 마땅한 답을 내놓지 못한다. 뻔한 모범답안은 있다. “한국 경제의 역동성이 떨어진 결과”라고 한다. 실제로 기업 경영이 위축되면서 한국은 2%대 저성장국가로 전락했다. 이보다 한 수 위 의견은 삼성전자의 단독 플레이 효과라는 설명이다. 삼성전자를 비롯한 삼성그룹 시가총액이 450조원에 이르면서 증시 시가총액의 30%에 달하고 있다는 점을 감안하라는 것이다. 삼성전자를 빼면 코스피가 오를 이유가 없고 증시가 좋아진 것도 없다는 설명이다.
하지만 이런 해석도 문제의 본질을 설명해 주지는 못한다. 그러니 주가가 조금만 들썩거려도 증시를 기웃거리는 사람들이 나타난다. 올 들어 코스피가 역대 최고치(2011년 4월 25일 2216)를 바라보자 혹시나 해서다. 하지만 꿈을 깨는 것이 좋다. 국내 증시의 본질이 바뀌지 않는 한 다시 쓴맛을 볼 게 뻔하기 때문이다. 지난주만 해도 북한 리스크 등의 악재로 증시가 출렁거렸다. 펀드라고 해서 다를 게 없다. 국내 기관투자가들 역시 개미들 뺨칠 정도로 샀다 팔았다를 반복하고 있어서다. 그러니 국내 주식 투자는 밑 빠진 독에 물 붓기가 될 수밖에 없다.
워런 버핏이니 피터 린치, 벤저민 그레이엄 같은 전설적 투자자들이 왜 주식으로 돈을 벌었겠나. 가치 투자를 했기 때문이다. 이들은 한국에 와서도 이 원칙을 지켰다. 철저한 산업 분석을 통해 될 만한 기업에 집중한다. 한국거래소 상장 종목 가운데 외국인 지분 10% 초과 종목은 466개, 전체 2249개 종목의 20%에 그친다. 이 중에서도 핵심 타깃은 삼성전자·SK하이닉스·현대차·현대모비스·포스코 등 블루칩 30개 정도다. 외국인들은 이들 종목의 지분율 50~70%를 차지하고 있다.
이들 주식을 놓고 외국인들은 1998년 국내 증시 개방 이후 ‘코리안 파티’를 벌여 왔다. 재주는 곰이 부리고 돈은 왕 서방이 챙긴다는 말처럼 증시의 알짜 과실은 외국인 몫이다. 한국인은 그저 곁불만 쬐는 신세가 됐다.
삼성전자는 반도체 수퍼사이클이 오면서 메모리반도체의 절대권력이 됐다. 지난해 갤럭시노트7 파동에도 불구하고 올해 영업이익 40조원을 예약해 뒀다. 주가는 지난해 초 대비 ‘더블’ 가까이 올라 210만원을 웃돈다. 하지만 자사주를 뺀 유통물량은 외국인에 의해 좌우된다. 어쩌다 매물이 나와도 외국인들의 손 바뀜일 뿐이다.
한국 증시를 이렇게 만든 괴물은 관치금융과 정치놀음이다. 관치금융은 은행·증권사·투신사를 예외 없이 규제의 틀 안에 가둬 놓았다. 그 뿌리는 60년대 산업화시대에 있다. 중후장대형 제조업 중심으로 산업을 육성했던 국가 권력은 제한된 자원을 배분할 수밖에 없었고 은행과 증권 등이 그 통로였다.
문제는 세상이 바뀌었는데도 금융산업은 과거의 관행에 지배당하고 있다는 점이다. 정부 권력이 기업·은행의 팔을 비틀면 먹힌다는 관치의 피가 여전히 흐른다. 박근혜 전 대통령이 기업 총수에게 재단 출연을 요청하고, 경제수석을 통해 시중은행 본부장 인사에 관여한 것이 바로 뿌리 깊은 관치의 현실이다.
이런 문화는 한국 금융산업을 우물 안 개구리로 만들었다. 기업에 돈 배급하던 것처럼 은행은 국민에게도 주택담보대출을 나눠 주고 이자놀이를 해 오는 데 안주하게 됐다. 미국에선 저축은행이나 하는 업무가 주업무가 된 것이다. 그러니 외국의 기관투자가들이 들어와 마음껏 기업 경영의 과실을 따는 파티를 벌이는 나라가 되고 말았다.
주식·펀드로 돈을 벌지 못하는 것은 한국 금융업의 저질 체력을 반영한다. 새 대통령은 금융산업 선진화를 새 정부의 핵심 과제로 추진해 한국이 하루빨리 금융산업의 후진국에서 벗어나게 해야 한다. 단숨에 가입자 20만 명을 돌파한 K뱅크 돌풍은 그 당위성을 보여 준다. 금융산업이 선진화해야 프로젝트 파이낸싱이나 글로벌 증권 인수 같은 투자은행 업무를 본격화하고, 이를 토대로 블루칩의 저수지 역할도 할 수 있게 된다. 그래야 우리도 증시에서 곁불 쬐는 신세에서 벗어나 한국 증시의 진짜 주인이 될 수 있다.
김동호 논설위원