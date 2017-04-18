Play like Kim and Asada (국문)

In the history of Olympic figure skating, two competitions are considered most memorable. One is the Battle of the Brians and the other is the Battle of the Carmens. Both took place in Calgary in 1988.
The Battle of the Brians was the men’s single competition between Canadian Brian Orser and American Brian Boitano. Orser later became the coach of the figure skating queen, Kim Yuna. Boitano won the gold medal by one-tenth of a mark and Orser won the silver.
The Battle of the Carmens was the competition between East German Katarina Witt and American Debi Thomas. In the women’s single competition, both athletes chose to skate to the music of Bizet’s Carmen. Witt won gold and Thomas won bronze. Both battles are long remembered in the history of figure skating.
There are also other famous rivalries in figure skating, although they have not won special names. One is the competition between Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan and the other is between Kim Yuna and Mao Asada. Their stories are so famous that figure skating fans probably all know them.
About one month before the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway, Kerrigan was attacked on Jan. 6, 1994. The attack took place during the U.S. Championships to select the national athletes to compete in the Olympics Games. Kerrigan could not skate after, and Harding won the ticket.
In fact, Harding was not guaranteed to be selected to compete in the Olympics because of an injury in the previous season, but Kerrigan’s missing place was an opportunity for her. Soon, three attackers were arrested and one of them, it turned out, was Harding’s bodyguard. The Olympics took place during the investigation and Kerrigan managed to recover from her injury to win silver. Harding was ranked eighth and admitted to the crime after the competition. Her career ended.
Kim retired after the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics and Asada retired last week. In the press conference on April 12, Asada was asked who Kim was to her. “Kim Yuna and I motivated each other,” Asada said during her press conference. “We helped each other develop as skaters.”
Kim used to give similar answers when she was asked about Asada. Their thoughts appeared to be genuine.
They first met in the 2004 Junior Grand Prix Final and competed against each other and advanced together for 10 years until Kim retired. During that time, many figure skating stars such as American Kimmie Meissner, Italian Carolina Kostner, Japanese Miki Ando and Canadian Joannie Rochette existed. But the world remembers the decade as the rivalry between Kim and Asada.
The candidate registration for the May 9 presidential election ended on Sunday. A fierce competition will take place in the coming weeks. During the first debate last week, some candidates inspired others, while others used the swords of words against others. During the coming weeks, the battles will grow fiercer and the fights will become more frequent. Voters want to see a great competition, like the one between Kim and Asada, not the one between Kerrigan and Harding.
겨울올림픽 피겨스케이팅에는 특정 이름이 붙은 두 번의 대결이 있었다. '브라이언의 대결(Battle of Brians)'과 '카르멘의 대결(Battle of Carmens)'로, 모두 1988년 캘거리에서였다. 브라이언 오서(캐나다)와 브라이언 보이타노(미국)가 맞붙은 남자싱글이 '브라이언의 대결'이다. '피겨퀸' 김연아의 코치였던 그 오서다. 0.1점 차로 보이타노가 금, 오서가 은을 가져갔다. '카르멘의 대결'은 여자싱글이었다. 카타리나 비트(당시 동독)와 데비 토머스(미국)의 프리스케이팅 배경곡(비제의 '카르멘')이 같았다. 비트가 금을 차지했고, 토머스는 동에 그쳤다. 둘 다 피겨 역사에서 회자되는 명대결이다.
두 대결처럼 특별한 이름은 붙지 않았지만 피겨 역사에 남긴 흔적만큼은 그 이상인 두 라이벌 관계가 있다. 토냐 하딩-낸시 캐리건(이상 미국), 그리고 김연아-아사다 마오(일본)다. 피겨 팬이라면 이름만 들어도 무슨 얘기일지 짐작할 텐데, 바로 그 얘기다.
릴레함메르 겨울올림픽을 한 달여 앞둔 94년 1월 6일 캐리건이 괴한의 피습을 당했다. 올림픽에 나갈 국가대표를 뽑는 전미 피겨선수권대회 기간 중이었다. 캐리건이 빠진 상황에서 우승한 하딩이 출전권을 따냈다. 사실 하딩은 직전 시즌 부상으로 대표 선발이 불투명했는데 캐리건이 빠진 덕을 봤다. 얼마 지나지 않아 3명의 범인이 붙잡혔는데, 1명이 하딩의 경호원이었다. 수사가 진행되는 와중에 올림픽이 열렸다. 부상을 추스르고 출전한 캐리건은 은메달을 땄다. 하딩은 8위에 그쳤고, 올림픽 직후 범죄 혐의를 인정했다. 하딩의 선수 인생은 끝났다. 세상은 둘을 뛰어난 피겨선수로서가 아닌 이 사건으로 기억한다.
2014년 소치 겨울올림픽 직후 은퇴한 김연아에 이어 지난주 아사다가 은퇴했다. 아사다는 12일 은퇴 기자회견에서 "김연아는 어떤 존재였나"라는 물음에 "서로 좋은 자극을 주고받았던 존재였고, 함께 성장할 수 있도록 서로 북돋워줬다"고 대답했다. 현역 시절 김연아도 아사다에 관한 질문을 받으면 비슷하게 대답했다. 둘 다 진심으로 그렇게 생각한다고 믿는다. 실제로 두 선수는 2004년 주니어 그랑프리 파이널에서 처음 만나, 김연아가 은퇴할 때까지 10년간 경쟁하며 함께 성장했다. 그 10년간 키미 마이스너(미국), 카롤리나 코스트너(이탈리아), 안도 미키(일본), 조애니 로셰트(캐나다) 등 수많은 피겨스타가 있었다. 그럼에도 세상은 이 시기를 두 선수로 기억한다.
16일로 제19대 대통령 선거 후보 등록이 끝났다. 다음달 9일까지 후보들 간 뜨거운 경쟁이 펼쳐진다. 지난주 첫 대선 후보 토론에서 서로 좋은 자극을 주고받은 후보들도 있었고, 서로에게 '말의 칼날'을 휘두른 후보들도 있었다. 남은 기간 이런 현상은 반복되고 그 강도는 증가할 것이다. 캐리건과 하딩처럼 말고, 부디 김연아와 아사다처럼 경쟁하는 걸 보고 싶다.
