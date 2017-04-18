Lessons from Sewol (국문)
Apr 18,2017
The wave of yellow ribbons swept across the country as the nation commemorated the third anniversary of the tragic sinking of the Sewol ferry that killed 304 passengers, mostly high school students. Citizens on Sunday visited memorials to pay tribute to the dead and recollect the painful memories. They offered condolences and shared the sorrowful day with the victims’ families.
There is still the mission of overcoming the skepticism, distrust and conflict over the Sewol ferry disaster for the national goal of rebuilding this country to make it safe. Investigation into the vessel that was pulled out of the sea and brought to the land and a search of the nine missing bodies must first be thorough. The Sewol ferry that arrived at the Mokpo port on April 11 after staying undersea for 1,091 days is in horrible shape. The government this week will announce its plans and embark on investigations. An independent team comprising eight experts will go into the hull to investigate.
The role of the investigation team is critical. The prosecution and a court singled out the ship’s sudden turn in steering, freight overload and illegal design to make more room for freight as primary causes for the sinking. There had been various rumors about the sinking such as a collision with a submarine and a missile strike, because a clear investigation has so far been impossible. The investigation committee must conduct a thorough and scientific probe to answer to all of the suspicions. It also must comb through the inside of the ship to find and salvage any remains of the missing and dead.
Korea must accelerate the campaign to make this country safe so as not to make the loss of 304 lives in vain. Even after the Sewol sinking, maritime accidents have surged by 70 percent in this country. Safety awareness and actions have improved little despite all the rhetoric.
Presidential candidates must place the highest priorities on our public safety systems. Society must join together with the government, politicians and victims’ families to find a cure and fix for a united and safe community. Only then can we move on.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 17, Page 30
온 국민이 비통해하며 가슴을 저몄던 3년의 세월이었다. 어제 경기도 안산과 전남 팽목항·목포신항, 인천 등 전국 곳곳에는 노란 물결이 일었다. 2014년 4월 16일 침몰한 세월호 3주기를 맞아 시민들은 분향소를 찾아 그날의 회한과 교훈을 되새겼다. 오열하는 희생자 가족을 진심으로 위로하는 모습은 감동적이었다.
이제 남은 과제는 명확하다. 세월호를 둘러싼 모든 의혹·불신·갈등을 걷어내고 화합의 길로 들어서 안전한 대한민국을 만드는 일이다. 그 첫걸음이 안전한 선체 조사와 9명의 미수습자 수색이다. 침몰 1091일 만인 지난 11일 목포신항에 거치된 세월호는 녹슬고 객실이 무너진 처참한 상태다. 해양수산부는 18일 내부 수색계획을 발표하고 19일부터 본격 수색에 나설 예정이다. 8명의 전문가로 구성된 세월호선체조사위원회가 현장을 직접 확인하게 된다.
그런 만큼 선체조사위의 역할이 막중하다. 검찰과 법원이 밝혔던 세월호 침몰 원인은 크게 네 가지다. 조타 과실로 인한 급변침, 화물 과적, 과도한 증축, 평형수 감축이다. 하지만 직접 조사가 이뤄지지 않아 잠수함 충돌설이나 미사일 요격설 같은 터무니없는 괴담마저 나돌았다. 선체조사위가 과학적이고 정밀한 조사로 모든 의혹을 깔끔하게 정리해야 하는 이유다. 미수습자 수습과 신원 확인, 유류품 정리도 신속하면서 성심성의껏 진행해야 유가족들의 한을 조금이나마 풀어 줄 수 있을 것이다.
304명의 희생자가 남긴 과제인 ‘안전 대한민국’ 리셋도 서둘러야 한다. 세월호 참사 이후 해양사고가 70%나 늘었다고 한다. 말만 요란했을 뿐 안전불감증이 도지고 시스템이 겉돈 탓 아닌가. 대선주자들은 국가 안전시스템을 최우선 정책으로 내놓고 국민의 평가를 받기 바란다. 특히 세월호가 더 이상 정쟁과 분열의 대상이 돼서는 절대 안 된다. 아픔과 상처를 치유하고 우리 사회가 화합의 미래로 나아갈 수 있도록 정부와 정치권, 희생자 가족과 일반 시민이 모두 힘을 모아야 한다. 그래야 3년 세월의 회한을 털고 제대로 된 탈상(脫喪)을 할 수 있을 것이다.