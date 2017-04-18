Hyundai Motor unveils upgrade to Genesis model

Genesis EQ900 [HYUNDAI MOTOR]

Hyundai Motor, Korea’s biggest automaker, released the latest model of its luxury brand Genesis on Monday.The EQ900 2017 will be sold as the Genesis G90 overseas. The company said in a press release that all trims will come with an electronic trunk, high-end air-conditioning filter and safety unlock, which unlocks only the driver’s door when pressed once.Hyundai said the new EQ900 will also come with an improved ventilation system in the driver’s seat, an upgrade based on requests from customers, according to the company.The car will also be equipped with a DVD player in the glove compartment and improved audiovisual and navigation systems.Prime nappa leather, which previously only came with the top-trim 5.0 GDi, has been made available on the 3.8 GDi and 3.3T GDi trims as well.The 3.8 GDi starts at 75 million won ($66,000).By Choi Hyung-jo