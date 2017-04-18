Samsung most popular firm among job seekers in survey

Samsung Electronics was the most favored company among entry-level job seekers in Korea, according to a survey released Monday by job portal site Saramin.In a poll of 1,693 college students and job seekers, 13.9 percent said Samsung Electronics was the company where they wanted to work. Hyundai Motor followed with 10.2 percent. In last year’s survey, the positions of the country’s two largest conglomerates were flipped.Korea Electric Power Corporation took the No. 3 spot, accounting for 6.6 percent, followed by LG Electronics with 4.8 percent and Posco with 2.9 percent. Seventh to 10th were LG Household and Healthcare, Kia Motors, CJ CheilJedang, Asiana Airlines and SK Innovation.When asked why they wanted to work at a top-10 company, 33.3 percent answered high salary, 20.2 percent said welfare benefits and 8.4 percent liked the job stability.Asked which qualifications they consider to be most important in job hunting, 17.3 percent pointed to a good school, while 16.3 percent said field experience including internships.By Seo Ji-eun