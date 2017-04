A view of the Blue House, Lotte Group offices and SK Group offices from Mount Namsan in central Seoul on Monday. The two conglomerates have been dealt separate fates as Korea’s prosecution indicted Lotte for allegedly delivering 7 billion won ($6 million) in bribes to the K-Sports Foundation, part of the scandal that ousted President Park Geun-hye from office. SK, on the other hand, was exempt from any charges. [YONHAP]