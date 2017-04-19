Time for an exit strategy (국문)

In 2013, then-Philippine President Benigno Aquino brought its South China Sea territorial dispute with China to the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA). Since then, the two countries’ relations have been aggravated. At the APEC summit in Beijing in 2014, the Philippines was the only country not to have a summit meeting with the Chinese leader.
But now, China treats the Philippines as its best friend. Rodrigo Duterte, who became president last year, avoids confrontation over the South China Sea issue and has turned towards a pro-China policy. China has drastically lifted retaliatory measures such as an agricultural product import ban.
It took two years until relations between China and Japan, which froze over Japan’s nationalization of Senkaku Islands (or the Diaoyu Islands in Chinese), gradually improved. At the 2014 APEC meeting, President Xi met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a courtesy to the guest. It was a breakthrough they found after continued unofficial contacts and envoys.
When the Liberal Democratic Party’s Toshihiro Nikai led a team of 3,000 to China the following year, Xi gave a speech at the welcoming ceremony. Nikai is of direct descent from Kakuei Tanaka, who signed the normalization of relations between the two countries in 1972.
Even when the two countries don’t get along, China never fails to show respect for Tanaka. Xi’s welcome was a sign that it was okay to improve the relations. The number of Chinese visitors to Japan increased, and Toyota’s sales in China recovered.
Everyone is wondering when China’s retaliation over the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (Thaad) will end. While there are hopes for immediate removal in the new administration, the reality is not so simple. Of course, if the next president retracts the Thaad deployment, Korea could become China’s best friend again like the Philippines. But it is not so easy. Various opinion polls show that the public won’t condone the government reversing national security decision because of China’s pressure.
The next president is bound to bear the burden of the re-establishment of post-Thaad Korea-China relations. Presidential candidates may actually feel that the deployment should be completed before the inauguration, especially Moon Jae-in, who is leading the polls. He has little room between his core supporters, who oppose the Thaad deployment, and the overall public opinion supporting it. If the decision cannot, and will not, be reversed, it is better for the Thaad deployment to be completed or irreversibly in progress.
It is the way to free the next president from the burden of Thaad and allow him to focus on diplomacy with China. Beijing would also want to define a new relationship with the new administration as it won’t let Korea to drift away after all its efforts.
Just like China-Japan relations, Korea-China relations need to be gradually resolved over time. Instead of panicking over immediate retaliations, Korea needs to look a step further and devise an exit strategy.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 17, Page 30
*The author is the Beijing bureau chief of the JoongAng Ilbo.
YEH YOUNG-JUNE
#1. 2013년 베니그노 아키노 당시 필리핀 대통령이 남중국해 영유권과 관련해 중국을 국제중재재판소(PCA)에 제소했다. 이후 두 나라 관계는 최악으로 치달았다. 이듬해 베이징에서 열린 아시아태평양경제협력체(APEC) 정상회의 때 시진핑(習近平) 중국 국가주석과 단독 회담을 못한 나라는 필리핀이 유일했다. 그런 홀대를 하던 중국이 지금은 필리핀을 '베프(베스트 프렌드)' 대접하고 있다. 지난해 집권한 로데리고 두테르테 대통령이 남중국해 문제로 인한 대립을 피하고 친중 노선으로 방향을 틀면서부터다. 중국은 농산물 수출 금지 등 필리핀에 대한 보복조치를 화끈하게 풀었다.
#2. 2012년 일본의 센카쿠 열도(중국명 댜오위다오) 국유화 조치로 얼어붙은 중일 관계가 점진적으로 풀리기 시작하기까지는 2년이 걸렸다. 시 주석은 2014년 APEC 회의 때 '손님 대접'이란 명목으로 아베 신조(安倍晉三)총리와 회담했다. 끊임없는 비선 접촉과 특사 파견끝에 마련된 돌파구였다. 이듬해 니카이 도시히로(二階俊博) 자민당 총무회장이 3000명을 이끌고 방중하자 시 주석이 환영식에 참석해 연설했다. 니카이는 1972년 중일 수교에 서명한 다나카 가쿠에이(田中角榮) 전 총리의 직계다. 양국 관계가 아무리 험악해도 중국은 다나카에 대한 존중의 태도를 흐뜨리는 법이 없다. 당시 시 주석의 환대는 중일 관계를 적정수준까지 풀어도 좋다는 신호로 받아들여졌다. 이후 중국 관광객이 일본으로 몰려갔고 반토막이던 토요타 자동차의 중국 판매도 회복됐다.
고고도미사일방어(THAAD·사드) 체계와 관련한 중국의 보복이 언제 풀릴지 모두들 궁금해 한다. 새 정부가 들어서면 바로 풀릴 것이란 기대가 있지만 현실은 녹록지 않다. 물론 차기 대통령이 사드를 철회하면 필리핀처럼 다시 중국의 베프가 될 수 있다. 하지만 그게 그리 간단한 일인가. 중국의 압력에 밀려 국가안보에 관한 결정을 뒤엎는 걸 국민 여론이 용납하지 않을 것임은 최근의 각종 여론조사가 알려준다.
차기 대통령은 사드 배치 이후의 한중관계 재설정이란 무거운 짐을 질 수 밖에 없다. '차라리 취임전 배치를 끝내 줬으면…' 하는 게 대권 주자들의 본심일지 모른다. 지지율 선두인 문재인 후보는 더더욱 그럴 것이다. 사드 반대론자와 겹치는 핵심 지지층과 국민 전체 여론 사이에서 그는 운신의 폭이 없다. 어차피 번복하지 않을 (혹은 못할) 것이라면 새 정부 출범전 배치를 끝내거나 비(非)가역적 수준으로 진행시키는 게 좋다고 본다.
그게 차기 대통령으로 하여금 사드 원죄에서 벗어난 상태에서 대중 외교에 임할 수 있게 하는 길이다. 중국 역시 새 정부와 새로운 관계를 설정하고 싶어할 것이다. 공들여 끌어안았던 한국이 한없이 멀어져 가는 걸 방치할 수 없기 때문이다. 결국 중일 관계가 그랬던 것처럼 한중 관계도 시간을 두고 점진적으로 풀어가는 수 밖에 없다. 지금은 눈앞의 보복조치에 어쩔줄 몰라할 때가 아니라 한 수 앞을 내다보고 출구전략을 고민할 때다.
예영준 베이징 총국장