Ending the shady deals (국문)
박근혜의 '592억 뇌물'…기업-권력 관계 달라져야
Apr 19,2017
Former President Park Geun-hye on Monday was referred to the court on 18 criminal charges. The same day, presidential candidates officially embarked on campaigns to win the May 9 vote for the 19th president. The indictment would place the corrupt former president, who has brought enragement and a sense of betrayal and despair to the people, on trial for her misdeeds to hopefully end the tradition of a former president facing criminal charges and punishment.
The bribery charge will decide her conviction. On top of 43.3 billion won ($37.9 million) she allegedly received from Samsung Group, the prosecution added 7 billion won from Lotte Group and 8.9 billion won from SK Group to make the bribe total 59.2 billion won. The prosecution included not only exchanged money, but also the sum she demanded and was promised from business leaders.
The charge could set a legal precedent for future shady deals between politicians in power and large companies. The corporate sector must end their ties with the political power instead of making excuses.
The power abuse scandal that has dominated the social and political scene since September has ended with Park’s indictment. Much of the corrupt deals have been exposed and the people behind them were prosecuted. But a probe into Woo Byung-woo, former senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, still remains questionable, tainting the overall prosecution on the historical case.
Park has become the third president after Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo to face trials for corruption and bribery. The court must not only judge her on the 18 charges, but dig into unanswered questions such as her whereabouts during the first seven hours of the sinking of the Sewol ferry. Park must faithfully cooperate with court proceedings so that the trial can uncover the truth.
4월 17일은 박근혜 전 대통령을 재판에 넘긴 날인 동시에 그의 후임을 뽑는 대선 선거운동이 공식적으로 시작된 날이었다. 권력의 부침이 교차하는 묘한 뉘앙스를 남긴다. 박 전 대통령에 대한 기소(起訴)는 수사 결과에 대해 법원의 심판을 구하는 행위로 처벌의 가능성을 높게 본다는 뜻이다. 온 국민에게 ‘이게 나라냐’는 한탄과 분노, 배신감과 좌절감을 안긴 박 전 대통령을 법정에 세우는 것은 불가피한 선택이다. '피고인 박근혜'의 전철을 밟는 불행한 역사가 되풀이되지 않길 바랄 뿐이다.
박 전 대통령의 범죄 사실 중 가장 눈에 띄는 혐의는 뇌물 부분이다. 검찰은 삼성의 433억원 외에 롯데가 K스포츠재단에 추가로 낸 70억원, SK에 추가로 지원하라고 요구한 89억원 등 모두 592억원을 뇌물에 포함시켰다. 실제로 오간 돈은 물론이고 약속이나 요구에도 뇌물죄를 적용한 것이다. 앞으로 이권을 둘러싼 대기업과 권력의 물밑 거래를 차단하려면 미리 강력한 주문으로 경각심을 줄 필요가 있다는 판단이 깔려 있다. 이제 대기업들도 권력만을 탓할 게 아니라 과거의 잘못을 과감하게 바로잡고, 권력과의 관계를 새롭게 설정할 필요가 있다.
박 전 대통령 기소를 끝으로 ‘국정 농단 수사’는 일단락됐다. 그 실체가 어느 정도 수면 위로 드러났고, 농단 세력들을 단죄하는 성과가 있었다. 하지만 우병우 전 청와대 민정수석에 대한 부실 수사는 면죄부만 줬다는 비판과 함께 검찰 수사의 오점으로 두고두고 남을 것이다.
박 전 대통령은 헌정사에 전두환·노태우 전 대통령에 이어 부패 혐의로 기소된 세 번째 대통령이란 불명예를 남겼다. 공을 넘겨받은 법원은 기소 내용뿐 아니라 세월호 7시간의 행적 등 온갖 의혹과 국민의 궁금증을 풀겠다는 적극적인 자세로 재판에 임해야 할 것이다. 박 전 대통령도 의혹과 진실을 밝히는 역사적 재판이 되도록 자발적으로 나서 치열한 공방을 벌여주길 기대한다.