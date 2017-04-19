Fanning fears (국문)

Japan is behaving nonsensically as the tension deepens on the Korean Peninsula. Our ministry of foreign affairs on Tuesday pointed out that Japan must refrain from making overblown statements about hypothetical conditions as they could affect the peace and security of the peninsula in a negative way. It is appropriate that the ministry expressed regrets about Japan’s overreactions to a potential emergency on the peninsula.
We can hardly blame Japan for taking measures necessary to protect its own nationals. Given the over 57,000 Japanese living in South Korea, in particular, the hard-line Shinzo Abe cabinet can justify its move to safeguard them no matter what. Nevertheless, it only helps fuel security concerns on the Korean Peninsula if Prime Minister Abe keeps exaggerating the crisis following similar remarks by his Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga. If such measures are really needed to protect Japanese citizens living in South Korea, it is enough for Tokyo to set up plans quietly and implement them.
Abe’s repeated remarks even suggest some suspicious motivations. On Tuesday, Abe said that Japan was calling for the United States’ help in rescuing Japanese abductees in North Korea if some kind of conflict breaks out in the peninsula. That sounds like an attempt to take advantage of a neighbor’s pain for its own gain. The next day, Abe went so far as to say that North Korea could fire a missile loaded with lethal sarin gas, raising suspicions about his desire to reinforce Japan’s military power in the Pacific.
The bigger problem is Abe’s statement that Japan is considering the idea of sorting out those who really need to be protected by the Japanese government when a contingency really takes place on the peninsula. His presumptuous remarks went too far even if they are aimed at protecting Japanese nationals.
Tense Seoul-Tokyo relations have just begun to improve since Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Yasumasa Nagamine returned to Seoul on April 4 after a diplomatic spat between the countries over memorials to former sex slaves near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and its consulate in Busan.Needless to say, Japan constitutes a crucial axis of the tripartite alliance among South Korea, the United States and Japan. Japan should be trying not to fuel tension on the peninsula. We urge the Abe cabinet to realize the gravity of the situation and be careful in its words and deeds not to provoke unnecessary security concerns.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 19, Page 34
최근 일본이 한반도 위기를 틈타 도를 넘는 행태를 보이고 있다. 우리 외교부 대변인은 어제 “가상 상황을 전제로 오해를 야기하거나 한반도 평화와 안정에 부정적 영향을 미치는 언급은 자제해야 한다”고 지적했다. 외교부가 한반도 유사시 과도한 대응을 시사한 일본 측 발언에 유감을 표시한 건 마땅한 일이다.
일본이 자국민 보호를 위해 필요한 일을 하는 건 당연하다. 이 땅에 체류 중인 일본인이 5만7000명을 넘는다니 아베 정권이 대피 대책을 세우는 것도 정당하다. 하지만 우익 언론은 그렇다 치고 내각의 2인자라는 스가 요시히데(菅義偉) 관방장관에 이어 아베 신조(安倍晋三) 총리까지 나서 위기 상황을 요란하게 떠드는 것은 한반도에 대한 불안감만을 부추길 뿐이다. 필요한 대책이라면 조용히 세우고 철저히 수행하면 될 일이다.
특히 아베 총리의 거듭된 발언은 모종의 의도가 있는 것 아니냐는 의심까지 낳는다. 그는 지난 12일 한반도 유사시 “북한 납치 일본인 피해자를 구하도록 미국 측의 협력을 요청 중”이라고 했다. 남의 불행을 틈타 실속을 챙기겠다는 얘기로 들린다. 게다가 그는 다음날 “북한이 사린가스를 미사일에 장착해 발사할 수도 있다”고 주장했다. 확인 안 된 사실을 거론하며 군사력 증강을 합리화하려는 것 아니냐는 의구심을 살 발언이다.
더 문제는 아베 총리가 한반도 유사시를 상정해 “상륙 절차와 수용시설 설치 등과 관련, 일본 정부가 보호해야 할 사람인지 스크리닝하는 방안을 생각 중”이라고 한 것이다. 전쟁 발발을 전제로 한국인들이 난민으로 변해 몰려오는 상황을 상상한 것이다. 옆 나라 국민의 자존심을 건드리는 호들갑이 아닐 수 없다.
가뜩이나 소녀상 갈등으로 돌아갔던 일본 대사가 막 귀국해 한·일 관계가 겨우 봉합되려는 시점이다. 일본은 한·미·일 3각 동맹의 한 축을 담당하는 우방이다. 그렇다면 한반도에 대한 지나친 불안감이 형성되지 않도록 적극 도와도 모자랄 판 아닌가. 이제 아베 정권은 사태의 엄중함을 깨닫고 언행에 신중을 기해 주길 바란다.