Canadian Embassy hosts creative writing contest

The Canadian Embassy and the Seoul city government are hosting the Creative Writing Contest for Youth to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary.The contest involves a 1,500 to 2,000-word piece of creative writing on the topic “150” in English or French and is open to students of elementary, middle and high schools in Seoul and international schools throughout the country.“A story could be about a 150-centimeter tall fairy living in a world of giants or about a boy going to the Arctic region to meet 150 polar bears,” the embassy said in a statement.Participants must submit their writing at goo.gl/forms/OoY4ItZPN0zX8g3a2 by 23:59 p.m. on May 14. Winners, 16 from local schools in Seoul and 14 from international schools, will be announced on July 1, or Canada Day, at insidecanada.kr.The Korean Association for Canadian Studies, Korean Association for Quebec Studies and writers of Creative Writing for Children Society, a non-profit organization based in Vancouver, will be assessing the works, granting points on six factors: focus, content, organization, mechanics, imagery and style. One winner will be given a round trip to Canada. All winners will be invited to attend a workshop in Seoul with three Canadian writers: Lee Edward Fodi, Stacey Matson and Kallie George.BY ESTHER CHUNG [chung.juhee@joongang.co.kr]