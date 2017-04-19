Soju helps warm spirits

Customers shop for soju at a large discount chain in Seoul on Tuesday. Sales of Hite Jinro’s Chamisul soju exceeded 1 trillion won ($875 million) last year for the first time since the beverage’s debut in 1998, the company said Tuesday. Chamisul soju sales hit 1.009 trillion won last year with 1.7 billion bottles sold. The company attributes the rise to people consuming more soju amid the protracted economic slump and an alleged corruption scandal involving former President Park Geun-hye, senior government officials and owners of big businesses. [YONHAP]