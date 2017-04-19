Korean firms seen hiring fewer this year amid slump

Korean businesses are likely to hire fewer people this year than in 2016 amid the ongoing economic slump, a survey showed Tuesday.The survey of 258 companies with more than 100 employees conducted by the Korean Employers Federation said those polled planned to employ 6.6 percent less this year than last year.The companies plan to recruit 7.3 percent fewer college graduates and reduce the number of new employees with high school diplomas by 7.9 percent compared to the year before.Of those surveyed, 53.7 percent said they are planning to have new recruits this year.About a quarter (25.3 percent) of those questioned said they have not yet made a decision on whether to hire new employees this year while 21 percent said they have no plans to employ new workers. YONHAP