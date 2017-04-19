2017.4.19 Ticket

Musical “Dreamgirls” presented by the Broadway’s touring production is currently being staged at the Charlotte Theater, appealing to Korean musicalgoers who would love to listen to popular songs like “Listen,” and “One Night Only” in English. See THEATER, below. [OPEN REVIEW]

THEATERCharlotte TheaterTo June 25: Broadway’s touring production of the popular musical “Dreamgirls” will be visiting Korea in April. Featuring favorite songs such as “Listen,” “One Night Only,” and “And I Am Telling You I’m Not Going,”Korean fans will be able to experience these hits and more sung by the new cast.The story follows the African-American trio of Deena, Effie and Lorrell, who repeatedly fail auditions to become singers. The performance starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays; 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends and national holidays. There are no performances on Mondays.Tickets range from 60,000 to 140,000 won.Jamsil Station, lines No.2 and No. 8, exit 3Sejong Center for the Performing Arts, M TheaterTo April 23: In celebration of Seoul Metropolitan Theater’s 20 years, the theater company will present “The Pretenders.”The story centers around the historic conflict between Hakon, Skule and Nikolas, who represent the monarchy, the noblemen, and the church, respectively.The performance starts at 7:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and 2 p.m. on Sundays. There are no shows on Tuesdays.Tickets range from 20,000 to 50,000 won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No. 5, exit 8Blue Square, Samsung Electronics HallMay 27 to July 23: Known as the second-longest-running musical in the history of Broadway, the touring reproduction of the cast of popular musical “Chicago” is coming to Korea. Known for its social satire of the 1920s, this musical portrays the prison life of the inmates in Cook County prison.The musical starts at 8 p.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on weekends. There are no shows on Mondays.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 140,000 won.Hangangjin Station, line No. 6, exit 2 or 3LG Arts CenterApril 27-30: “La Verita” is written and directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, the man behind the famous Cirque du Soleil.Inspired by the discovery of a large canvas Salvador Dali pained in 1944, Pasca’s so-called “art circus show” of “La Verita,” according to international critics, is a “poetic and acrobatic journey into surrealism.”Prior to the shows in Seoul, the troupe will perform in Ulsan on April 21 and 22 and then make its way to other cities after Seoul, including Daejeon on May 5 and Daegu on May 10.The show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday; 7 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 40,000 won to 100,000 won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7Chungmu Arts CenterTo June 18: This musical is a love story between an average housewife, Francesca, living in Iowa, and a National Geographic photographer, Robert, who visited the town for his work.For the role of Francesca, the Korean singer and actor Ock Joo-hyun will be in stage.She is known for her roles in musicals such as “Sweeney Todd.”The musical starts at 8 p.m. from Tuesday to Friday; 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets range from 50,000 won to 140,000 won.Sindang Station, lines No. 2 and No. 6, exit 9MUSICLotte Concert HallApril 20: The man who has often been credited with the modern popularization of piano music, the French pianist Richard Clayderman, is having a recital in Korea. His most popular hits are “Ballad Pour Adeline,” “Les Flours Sauvages,” and “A Comme Amour.” For the first time, 10 string players from an orchestra are expected to play alongside the pianist.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000 won ($34.92) to 130,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No.2, exit 1LG Arts CenterApril 21: Venezuela’s pianist star, known for her improvisation of music pieces on themes suggested by her audiences, is performing in Korea for the first time. As well as her improvising skills, she also performs standard classical pieces.The first part of the show will consist of Brahms’s “Intermezzo, Op. 117,” and Liszt’s “Sonata in b minor.” Montero will show off her trademark performance, as she will fill up the second part of the performance with her improvisations.The recital starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 40,000won to 80,000won.Yeoksam Station, line No. 2, exit 7Olympic Park, Olympic HallApril 22-23: This concert will feature Korea’s hottest R&B and hip-hop artists. On Saturday, Zion.T, Dean, and Crush will perform. Zion T. is known for his hit song “Yanghwa Bridge.”Also, popular singers from the 90s, such as Koyote and DJ Doc will perform on Sunday.The concert will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sunday.Tickets cost 99,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5, exit 3Kyung Hee University, Grand Peace PalaceApril 28-29: The stars of the popular JTBC program “Phantom Singer,” including the three groups that made it to the final round, are holding a concert for fans.The show has made the genre of classical crossover quartets popular in Korea and has brought a renewed interest in the world of classical music. The groups will perform songs that have hit the top spot on the music charts in Korea.The concert starts at 8 p.m. on April 28 and 5 p.m. on the 29th.Tickets range from 55,000 won to 110,000 won.Hoegi Station, line No. 1, exit 1Lotte Concert HallApril 29: Professor of the College of Music at Ewha Womans University, organist Kim Hee-sung, will show off the colorful variations of the pipe organ. Combining organ with orchestra and jazz music, she will show videos and pictures to accompany the performances.She will play pieces from J.S. Bach, such as “Prelude and Fugue in a minor, BWV 543,” and “Sinfonia - Cantata ‘We Thank Thee, God’, BWV 29 (arr. Frank Speller)” F.S Liszt’s “Prelude and Fugue on B-A-C-H, S. 529,” and Russian composer M. Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition” will also be performed.The concert starts at 5 p.m.Tickets range from 20,000 won to 50,000 won.Jamsil Station, line No.2, exit 1Olympic Park, Olympic HallMay 18: The superstar American rapper known to many as Mr. Worldwide is finally making his way to Korea to perform some of his greatest hits.He made his debut in 2004 with the album “M.I.A.M.I,” and his songs have topped the Billboard charts ever since. Some of the songs that have been the most popular in Korea are “Hotel (Room Sevice)” and “International Love.”The concert starts at 8 p.m.Tickets range from 99,000 won to 132,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No.5, exit 3Seoul Arts Center, Concert HallJune 30: The orchestra from the city of Strasbourg, located at the frontier of Germany and France, combines the elegance of the French and the rich expression of German music.Renowned composers such as Hector Berlioz, Johannes Brahms, and Camille Saint-Saens have premiered their pieces with this orchestra.Rated as the “revival of Herbert Von Karajan” by the French press, Marko Letonja is the music director and the conductor of the orchestra. Violinist Kang Dong-suk, one of Korea’s first-generation violinists, will be collaborating with the orchestra.Along with Berlioz’s “Le Corsaire” and “Symphonie Fantastique Op.14,” Tchaikovsky’s “Violin Concerto in D major Op.35” will be performed.The performance starts at 8 p.m.Tickets cost 50,000won to 200,000won.Nambu Bus Terminal Station, line No. 3, exit 5TRADITIONAL PERFORMANCESejong Center for the Performing Arts, Grand TheaterApril 22: To celebrate her 45th year in music, singer Kim Young-im, who made her debut in 1974, will perform in this musical that incorporates both drama and gugak, Korean traditional music.The story is about a dedicated mother and her two children. The daughter complains about her brother’s misbehavior to her mother, which leads the mother to reflect her attitude towards her own parents.The Mostly Philharmonic Orchestra and students of Kim’s will also participate in the show as performers. Kim has popularized Korean traditional music, and has also collaborated with the British Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.The show starts at 3 p.m. and 6.30 p.m.Tickets range from 66,000won to 121,000won.Gwanghwamun Station, line No.5, exit 8FESTIVALOlympic Park 88, Jandi MadangApril 23: Muse In City, Korea’s only festival with an all-female lineup, is to be held for the fourth time. Famous female singers such as Lee Hyo-ri and Yojo have also participated in the festival in the past.The one-day festival, which launched in 2013, focuses on female artists within a wide range of genres. This year’s line up includes Norah Jones and Corinne Bailey Rae, among other female artists. Norah Jones’ visit to Seoul in 2012 sold out, and her song “Don’t Know Why” is a favorite among Korean fans.Tickets are 110,000 won.Olympic Park Station, line No. 5, exit 3Nanji Hangang ParkMay 20-21: In its eighth year, Greenplugged Seoul promises to bring big domestic names to its main stages, with appearances from rock band Guckkasten, break-out R&B star DEAN and rising stars Bolbbalgan4 having already been confirmed.Known for its environmentally-friendly concept, Greenplugged Seoul attempts to work for a better and more green future.Tickets are 119,000 won for two-day tickets.Mapo-gu Office Station, line No. 6, exit 7Olympic ParkMay 27-28: The Seoul Jazz Festival returns to Olympic Park for its 11th year. The acts getting top billing at the festival include world-famous acid jazz band Jamiroquai, funky synth-pop duo HONNE, Grammy-winning jazz singer Dianne Reeves, and R&B band Tower of Power.The festival is packed with an eclectic mix of major international acts, jazz ensembles, top Korean hip-hop stars, and big names in the local indie music scene.Tickets range from 125,000 for the one-day ticket, to 230,000 won for the two-day ticket.Olympic Park Station, line No.5 exit 3*Tickets are available at ticket.interpark.com/global or by calling 1544-1555.