‘Produce 101’ still a ratings smash

The new season of “Produce 101,” Mnet’s idol survival show, debuted at the top of a TV popularity index, while most weekday prime time dramas took a back seat, data showed Tuesday.The second season of “Produce 101” scored 265.7 points on the Content Power Index (CPI), becoming the most popular TV program from April 3-9.CPI, developed by entertainment company CJ E&M and Nielsen Korea, measures the popularity of TV shows based on the number of views of related news stories, online search tallies and buzz on social media.tvN’s popular Saturday evening reality show “Youn’s Restaurant” rose a notch from last week to second place with 242.9 points, and “Chicago Typewriter,” a time-travel drama on the same network, debuted third on the chart with 235.6 points.Yonhap