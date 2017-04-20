Sechs Kies releasing first album in 17 years

Sechs Kies, the ‘90s K-pop group that was successfully rebooted last year, will release an album for the first time in 17 years, according to its agency Wednesday.YG Entertainment uploaded a poster on its official blog, showing upcoming publicity events for the team’s 20th anniversary, which included a new album release on April 28.The company said the album will have fresh songs but did not specify whether it will be a full-length or an EP.The poster also mentioned an exhibition, a photo book and DVD release, a concert and a fan meeting as being scheduled for the team’s 20th anniversary program. Yonhap