Lee Min-ho to start alternative service in May

Actor Lee Min-ho will start working at the Gangnam Ward Office in southern Seoul next month as a substitute for his mandatory military service, his management agency said Wednesday.“Lee will start working on May 12 and will go through a four-week military training on dates set by the Military Manpower Administration,” MYM Entertainment said.The actor seriously injured his thigh and ankle in a 2006 car accident. He got injured again in another car accident while shooting a drama in 2011. Due to the physical injuries, he was ordered to fulfill his duty as a public service worker instead, the agency explained.Recently he volunteered to narrate the MBC TV’s documentary “DMZ, the Wild.” At the press briefing, he shared his encounters with soldiers on the front line and said, “I will serve my duty soon and I feel sad to say goodbye [to fans]. I want to do one more work if possible, before I go.”Yonhap