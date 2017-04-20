Crayon Pop look for ways to stick together

Crayon Pop’s contract with its agency Chrome Entertainment expired in March, but members of the group are looking for other agencies independently but aiming to keep the girl group intact.According to various sources yesterday, twin sisters Cho A and Way are on the verge of signing with a musical-focused agency, having completed negotiations.As the two have moved on, other members Gum Mi and Ellin are also looking for new agencies.Soyul will focus on family matters for a while, having recently married a member of 1990s boy group H.O.T., Moon Hee-joon.However, the group will reportedly not disband, as members reportedly have a tight bond and will keep the group intact. Although the team’s contract expired in March, the collective has kept up performances as a group in numerous shows.Crayon Pop debuted in 2012, and saw their popularity explode with the single “Bar Bar Bar” the following year. None of the group’s other records gained as much attention and after a controversy regarding its affiliations to a notorious website, the group lost many of its fans and the agency chose not to renew contracts with the members.By Kim Jung-kyoon