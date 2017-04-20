Korea must look to Labor 4.0 (국문)

The fluorescent lights on the ceilings of the factory are turned on, and the green LED lights signal the operation of the assembly line. Machines that resemble printers cut fabrics. The fabric is put on a foot-shaped cast and turned into a shoe. Shoes are made, but no worker is to be found. The ghostly room is filled with mechanical movements. The Adidas Speedfactory in Ansbach, Germany, began operating this year. The robot-staffed manufacturing facilities can produce 500,000 pairs of shoes a year, and only 10 humans are employed here.
Korea is raving over Germany, the origin of the fourth industrial revolution. Industry 4.0 — a manufacturing sector innovation strategy jointly drafted by the German government, private sector and research institutes in 2012 — has pushed the German manufacturing industry out of the slump to new heights.
The Korean government didn’t miss Germany’s success. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is pushing for smart factories, and the Ministry of Science, ICT and Future Planning advocates knowledge and information society. The Ministry of Strategy and Planning promotes the fourth industrial revolution. A presidential candidate promised to create a fourth industrial revolution committee directly under the president. Korea wants to start a manufacturing industrial revolution like Germany.
Sometimes, we are so rushed that we cannot afford to listen to different opinions, especially in an immature society. The fourth industrial revolution is approaching vehemently. As Korean society is running out of growth engines, we need the next industrial revolution to revive manufacturing.
However, no presidential candidate or government ministry is engaging in a serious discussion on mass unemployment and changes in the labor structure that the fourth industrial revolution will bring. According to the World Economic Forum, the fourth industrial revolution will remove 5.14 million jobs in the next five years. Germany’s Adidas factory is a symbolic case.
How is Germany responding? They have the same concerns about jobs but have responded differently. The Korea Chamber of Commerce held an international conference on Work 4.0 and the Fourth Industrial Revolution on April 6. Four university professors and union executives from Germany attended. According to their presentations, Germany began the tripartite consultation to resolve the labor issue and published a report titled “White Book for Work 4.0” and recommendation plans last year. They shared the understanding that Work 4.0 and Industry 4.0 were the two sides of the coin. Industries, government and workers discussed employment as a result of the manufacturing revolution and agreed to make efforts to create quality jobs.
It is not too late. The presidential candidates should work to plan the Korean-version of Work 4.0 along with the fourth industrial revolution.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 19, Page 34
*The author is the deputy industrial news editor of the JoongAng Ilbo.
CHOI JOON-HO
공장 천장에 형광등 불빛이 켜지고, 조립라인에는 가동을 알리는 초록색 발광다이오드(LED) 불빛이 들어온다. 프린터처럼 생긴 기계가 원단을 자른다. 발 모양의 틀에 올려진 원단은 순식간에 신발 모양으로 바뀐다. 분명 신발은 만들어지고 있는데 사람은 찾아보기 어렵다. 유령의 방처럼 기계음 가득한 움직임들뿐이다. 올해 초부터 가동을 시작한 독일 남부 바이에른주 안스바흐의 아디다스 스피드팩토리 공장 모습이다. 연간 50만 켤레의 신발을 만드는 이곳에서 일하는 노동자는 10명뿐이다.
한국이 4차 산업혁명의 원산지라는 독일에 열광하고 있다. 2012년 독일이 정부와 기업·연구소 합작품으로 내놓은 제조업 혁신 전략 ‘인더스트리 4.0’은 침체에 빠졌던 독일 제조업을 재도약의 발판에 올려놓고 있다. 보고서에 꼭 들어가는 ‘외국 사례’에 민감한 우리 정부가 그걸 놓칠 리 없다. 산업통상자원부는 스마트팩토리를, 미래창조과학부는 지식정보사회를, 기획재정부는 4차 산업혁명을 외친다. 한 대선 유력 후보는 당선되면 대통령 직속으로 4차 산업혁명위원회를 만들겠다는 공약까지 내걸었다. 한국에도 독일과 같은 제조업 혁명을 불러일으키겠다는 얘기다.
다들 느끼고 있지만, 말하지 못할 때가 있다. 마음이 급하다 보니 다른 목소리를 들을 여유가 없다. 성숙하지 못한 사회일수록 더욱 그렇다. 4차 산업혁명이 그렇다. 그 거센 물결의 높이만큼 골도 깊다. 비어 버린 쌀독처럼 성장엔진이 바닥난 한국 사회에 제조업 혁명을 불러일으킬 4차 산업혁명은 절실하다. 하지만 어느 대선주자도, 어떤 행정부처도 아직 4차 산업혁명이 불러올 대량 실업과 노동 현장의 변화에 대한 진지한 논의가 없다. 애써 외면하고 있는 한 편의 진실은 사실 심각하다. 세계경제포럼(WEF)에 따르면 4차 산업혁명으로 향후 5년간 514만여 개의 일자리가 줄어들 전망이다. 독일 아디다스 공장은 그 상징과도 같은 사례다.
독일은 어떨까. 그들도 일자리에 대한 고민은 우리와 다를 바 없었다. 하지만 대응 방식이 달랐다. 지난 6일 서울 대한상공회의소에서 ‘노동 4.0과 4차 산업혁명’이라는 제목의 국제회의가 열렸다. 독일에서 대학 교수와 산별노조 간부 등 4명의 인사가 참석했다. 그들의 발표에 따르면 독일은 인더스트리 4.0 발표 이후 노동 문제 해결을 위해 노사정이 머리를 맞대고 협의를 시작했으며, 지난해 말 ‘노동 4.0’ 백서와 이를 바탕으로 한 권고안까지 만들어냈다. 우선 노동 4.0과 인더스트리 4.0은 동전의 양면이라는 데 인식을 같이했다. 또 제조업 혁명 이후 발생할 일자리 급감 등의 문제에 대해 기업과 정부·노동자가 같이 참여해 협의하고, 양질의 일자리를 만들어내기 위해 노력하기로 했다.
지금이라도 늦지 않다. 4차 산업혁명과 함께 한국판 노동 4.0도 고민해주길 대선주자들에게 부탁한다.
최준호 산업부 차장