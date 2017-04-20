Judging economic policies (국문)
큰 정부 문재인 vs 작은 정부 안철수
Apr 20,2017
Moon Jae-in, presidential candidate for the Democratic Party, claims the focus of his economic agenda is to make state administration efficient, not merely big. He believes a big government with a driving force is better than a small and incompetent one. Dubbing himself as a leader delivering jobs, Moon pledges to strengthen the government role and create 810,000 jobs in the public sector during his term. He draws the Keynesian concept of aggressive fiscal expansion to inflate demand, vitalize economic activities and hiring.
His biggest rival Ahn Cheol-soo of the People’s Party calls Moon’s agenda “a bullet train carrying the national economy towards bankruptcy.” He champions the private sector’s role in economic activities and hiring while the government limits its actions to ensure the playing field stays as liberal and fair as possible. His economic dogma is similar to Ronald Reagan in his 1980 campaign pledge to “get the government off the backs of the people.” Hong Joon-pyo of the conservative Liberty Korea Party also criticized that Moon’s prescription would lead to a Greece-like fiscal catastrophe.
Skepticism prevails on the country’s economic outlook with some predicting the growth pace would slow to the 1 percent range or even to zero territory. The government would have to decide whether it should enhance its role or cut back during the transition toward the fourth industrial revolution. Both Moon and Ahn are unclear in their vision to drive growth for the economy.
A bigger government role inevitably has the risk of waste and inefficiency through deficit spending and monetary easing. Although candidates cannot utter the word in fear of losing votes, higher taxes also may be inevitable. Moon vows to accelerate growth in fiscal spending to 7 percent from the current annual average of 3.5 percent. He also promises supplementary budgeting to finance big infrastructure projects. He does not explain how the country can sustain ballooning government deficit on top of 1,300 trillion won ($1.14 trillion) worth household debt and outstanding national liabilities of over 1,400 trillion won.
Regardless of the campaign slogans, both liberal and conservative candidates are generous with populist promises. The five leading candidates all pledge various pensions, allowance, and salary benefits without detailing the financing means. Voters must look past the flowery promises to judge their fiscal integrity and sustainability.
JoongAng Ilbo, April 19, Page 34
정부 역할 철학, 대선 경제 공약의 선택지
재원조달 그림 없는 공약은 유권자 기만
문재인 더불어민주당 대선후보는 자신이 내건 ‘J노믹스’가 큰 정부인지 작은 정부인지보다, 유능한 정부인지 무능한 정부인지 따져보라고 주장한다. 크지만 추진력 있는 정부가 작아서 무력한 정부보다 낫다는 생각이다. ‘일자리 대통령’을 자임한 그가 큰 정부 역할론의 징표로 내세운 건 임기 내 공공부문 일자리 81만 개 창출 공약이다. 기업 활력이 예전 같지 않으니 재정 투입을 통한 수요진작을 경기활성화 및 고용증대의 마중물로 삼겠다는 케인스식 처방이다.
안철수 국민의당 후보는 이를 “국가 부도로 가는 특급열차”라고 맞받아친다. “경제와 일자리 문제는 기본적으로 민간 몫이고 정부는 국민의 자유로운 경제활동 기반을 만드는 데 주력해야 한다”고 말한다. “작은 정부가 강력한 미국을 만든다”던 레이거노믹스(1980년대 미 레이건 대통령의 경제정책)식 사고다. 홍준표 자유한국당 후보도 공공부문 중심의 일자리 늘리기에 대해 “세금 나눠 먹기로 망한 그리스로 가자는 것”이라고 혹평했다.
잠재성장률 저하로 조만간 연 1%대, 심하면 일본처럼 0%대 저성장 수렁에 빠져들지 모른다는 비관론이 팽배한 가운데 4차 산업혁명을 정부가 앞에서 이끌 것이냐 뒤에서 밀어줄 것이냐는 매우 긴요한 국가적 선택이다. 문·안 두 후보의 국민성장·공정성장 구호에서 손에 잡히는 성장담론이 나오지 않는 터라 더욱 그렇다. 큰 정부가 미래 과실을 담보하는 성장을 이뤄낼지, 아니면 성장 없는 분배에 그칠지 미지수다.
큰 정부는 우선 적자재정과 완화적 통화정책을 전제로 하기에 낭비와 비효율을 경계해야 한다. 표를 갉아먹는 주제라 후보들이 입에 담긴 꺼리지만 증세 역시 불가피할 것이다. 문 후보는 집권하면 재정지출 증가율을 연 3.5%에서 7%로 배가하겠다, 또 미국 뉴딜정책처럼 경기활성화를 위한 추가경정예산안을 당장 편성하겠다고 공언했다. 1300조원대의 가계부채, 1400조원대의 국가부채를 짊어진 우리 경제가 이를 어떻게 감내할지 그의 생각을 들어볼 부분이다.
시장경제의 힘을 믿고 작은 정부를 하겠다고 해도 나름의 책무가 있다. 빈부격차 심화나 대·중소기업 간 불공정거래 같은 시장실패 영역에서 정부가 공정한 심판·배분자 역할을 해야 한다. 또한 공공부문 군살을 빼고 기업가 정신을 되살리기 위한 과감한 규제혁파, 비인기 종목이라 역대 정부가 미뤄 온 노동·공공·금융·교육 4대 부문 개혁을 고통스럽지만 추진해야 한다.
선심성 포퓰리즘 공약은 큰 정부와 작은 정부, 보수·진보를 가리지 않는다. 중앙선거관리위원회 홈페이지에 들어가 보면 ‘대통령선거 후보 공약’란에 5명의 후보별 10대 공약이 나열돼 있다. 저마다 각종 연금·수당·급여 명목으로 '이런저런 것을 해주겠다'는 공약에 들어갈 돈이 줄잡아 수십조원은 될 게 분명한데 재원조달 방안은 공란이다. 오늘 밤 2차 대선후보 토론회를 보기 위해 TV 앞에 앉을 유권자들은 후보들이 화려한 공약들을 이행하기 위해 나라 곳간을 어떻게 채우겠다는 건지 눈을 부릅뜨고 지켜볼 일이다.